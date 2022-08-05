Bartholomew County Prosecutor Charged, Accused Of Threatening To Kill Neighbor

DANVILLE, Ind.–A person was hit and killed by a driver when he was walking across U.S. 36 outside of Danville Saturday night. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a gray GMC SUV was going eastbound on U.S. 36 when Roland Lottman, 59, of Indianapolis walked across the road in front of the SUV. Police say the driver of the SUV could not stop in time and immediately called out for help after hitting Lottman.

DANVILLE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO