Bartholomew County Prosecutor Charged, Accused Of Threatening To Kill Neighbor

Former Indiana DCS case worker gets 3 years of probation
A former Indiana DCS family case manager in Bartholomew County will serve three years of probation and must pay $1,741 in restitution after admitting to obstruction of a child abuse assessment.
Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant roundup
A multi-agency operation resulted in 32 arrests in and around Johnson County Monday.
WRBI Radio
Two Brookville police officers on administrative leave during investigation
— Two Brookville police officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Indiana State Police investigation. The Brookville Town Council late last week suspended Chief Terry Mitchum and Officer Ryan Geiser for allegedly conspiring to keep a Brookville resident from running for town council because that person made negative comments about law enforcement.
WISH-TV
Man critically hurt in shooting in Johnson County; 19-year-olds in custody
MORGANTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man remained in critical condition Monday after a Sunday night shooting in rural Johnson County near the Morgan County border, the sheriff says. Jerry Jones, 38, of Morgantown, was in IU Methodist Hospital, and two people were in custody in connection with the shooting, Sheriff Duane Burgess says.
WIBC.com
32 People Arrested in Johnson County Drug Operation
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — For months, a multi-agency undercover operation was gathering information on a large-scale narcotics bust. Monday was the day police made the arrests. Johnson and Marion County Sheriff’s departments, Franklin, Greenwood, and Edinburgh Police departments, and the United States Marshals Service all joined in on the effort to arrest 32 out of the 50 suspects they found.
WIBC.com
Funeral Director Killed in Robbery In Front of His Business
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A prayer vigil was set for Wednesday for the owner of an Indianapolis funeral home who was shot during a robbery early Saturday outside his business. The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified him as James Dixon III. Dixon was killed during a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside the funeral home at 1910 N. Belleview Place. That’s just west of the White River near the intersection of Lafayette and Cold Springs road on the city’s west side.
WIBC.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting […]
Former Plainfield school employee arrested; facing drug dealing-related charge
A former employee of the Plainfield Community School Corporation was arrested Thursday by police and is facing several charges.
Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic. What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of violence,” said Ja’Kell Dixon. Dixon’s youngest […]
Police: Columbus man kicked out of bar, fires gun in parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a bar he was allegedly kicked out of on Saturday night. Police got a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Cozy Bar (3870 25th Street) at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers were […]
Hancock County Sheriff warning parents about man approaching children
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached children waiting for the bus Monday morning. Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen driving through The Havens subdivision near Co. Rd. 500 W and U.S. 40. The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was asking children if they needed a ride to school.
WIBC.com
Police: Indy Man Killed When Walking In Front of SUV Outside Danville
DANVILLE, Ind.–A person was hit and killed by a driver when he was walking across U.S. 36 outside of Danville Saturday night. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a gray GMC SUV was going eastbound on U.S. 36 when Roland Lottman, 59, of Indianapolis walked across the road in front of the SUV. Police say the driver of the SUV could not stop in time and immediately called out for help after hitting Lottman.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022
The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police investigating fatal accident
BLOOMINGTON – On Saturday, at 7:08 p.m. officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the interesection of West State Road 46 and the on-ramp for southbound I-69 after a report of an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, a teal 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was located on top of...
Attempted robbery leaves 1 dead, leads to shootout between suspect, police
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Person Killed In Hit-and-Run On Indy’s Southwest Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed in a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night. IMPD says it happened at the intersection of Mann and Mooresville roads near Buffer Park Golf Course. Police say they got a call from a witness who said they found a man lying in...
WTHR
IMPD investigates 5 people shot in separate Sunday morning incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday. 12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot. IMPD said he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.
