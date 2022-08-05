Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan

Read on 99wfmk.com
Did You Know: Michigan Has Two Native Cactus Species
When I think of cacti or cactuses (both terms are correct) I think of desert scenes and old spaghetti western movies, but I had no idea a place as lush and green as Michigan could also be included as a place where these prickly plants thrive. Not only is Michigan...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The SS Daniel J. Morrell
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
Michiganders Head North for Last Summer Vacation
Summer is not over with yet which means Michigan Families are heading north for their last summer vacations, and why not?. There's just no time to waste in the month of August. Pick your destination, pack your bags and snacks and head for the great outdoors in the Upper Peninsula.
Increasing numbers of dead fish are washing up on Lake Michigan beaches
Increasing Numbers of Dead Fish are Washing up on Lake Michigan Beaches - and it's from an invasive species that doesn't belong in the Great Lakes.
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Michigan set to sell first carbon credits from state land
Michigan is home to nearly 4 million acres of state-owned forests – more than anywhere else in the country. That land is critical to the state’s forest product industry, and also generates revenue through tourism, hunting and fishing. But now, these trees will be at the center of...
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
5 road projects start this week-- 3 in West Michigan
Governor Whitmer announced 5 more construction projects Monday morning, supporting temporary jobs in each area and updating road infrastructures.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan
(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Another Very Cold and Snowy Winter
I don't even want to start thinking about another cold and snowy winter. I'm still enjoying summer and all of the warm temperatures we've been dealing with. If you're from Michigan, then you know what I mean when I say summers are too hot and winters are too cold here in our Great Lakes state.
Are Michigan’s corporate giveaways masking the state’s real problem?
In June, when the Michigan House Appropriations Committee took up a Ford Motor Co. request for $100 million, with a promise to create 3,030 new electric vehicle jobs, Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond, asked: “Is this what we’re left with, that we have to pay companies to stay?”. His...
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
