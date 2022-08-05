ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan

By John Robinson
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 99wfmk.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The SS Daniel J. Morrell

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
HARBOR BEACH, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michiganders Head North for Last Summer Vacation

Summer is not over with yet which means Michigan Families are heading north for their last summer vacations, and why not?. There's just no time to waste in the month of August. Pick your destination, pack your bags and snacks and head for the great outdoors in the Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
Mackinac Island, MI
Government
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan set to sell first carbon credits from state land

Michigan is home to nearly 4 million acres of state-owned forests – more than anywhere else in the country. That land is critical to the state’s forest product industry, and also generates revenue through tourism, hunting and fishing. But now, these trees will be at the center of...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
1470 WFNT

This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Formations#Arch#Upper Peninsula#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
Cars 108

Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year

You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
99.1 WFMK

Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan

(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy