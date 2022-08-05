Bernardo Silva: Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City midfielder to stay but unsure he will

Norwich picked up their first point of the Championship season after coming from a goal down to hold Wigan to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road. The Canaries were, by far and away, the more dominant team in the first half in Norfolk and racked up 11 shots - none of which amounted to anything - before falling behind when James McClean finished calmly against the run of play after Ben Gibson's lapse in concentration at the back (29).

