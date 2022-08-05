Bernardo Silva: Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City midfielder to stay but unsure he will

Read on www.skysports.com
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Spurs ease past Saints on opening weekend of new Premier League season
Antonio Conte believes it was "common sense" to not start any of his new summer signings as his Tottenham side began their new Premier League season with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Southampton. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through James Ward-Prowse's superb downward volley,...
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
Ref Watch: Should Man Utd have conceded a penalty against Brighton? Scott McTominay lucky to escape red?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the opening weekend of the Premier League season. INCIDENT: Lisandro Martinez challenges Danny Welbeck inside the box but referee Paul Tierney deems it to be a coming-together and no penalty is awarded to Brighton. How the teams lined up | Match stats. Lessons...
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson strikes sees dominant Magpies to opening Premier League weekend victory
Superb second-half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle ease past Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League opener, but Eddie Howe wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal. The Magpies really should have won by more after a dominant but frustrating first half....
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal secures Jesse Marsch's side an opening weekend win at Elland Road
Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clashed at full-time as a new-look Leeds got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolves at Elland Road. Wolves dominated the second half, but were pegged back when Rayan Ait-Nouri turned Patrick Bamford's cross into his own net in the 74th minute to give Leeds the three points.
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
Burnley 1-1 Luton Town: Josh Brownhill earns point for Clarets
Josh Brownhill rescued a point for Burnley as they drew 1-1 against a battling Luton side at Turf Moor. The Hatters took an early lead through Dan Potts and then hung on resolutely against a Clarets side that misfired for most of the afternoon. Burnley had Brownhill to thank though...
Norwich City 1-1 Wigan: Max Aarons equaliser sees Dean Smith's side survive Latics scare
Norwich picked up their first point of the Championship season after coming from a goal down to hold Wigan to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road. The Canaries were, by far and away, the more dominant team in the first half in Norfolk and racked up 11 shots - none of which amounted to anything - before falling behind when James McClean finished calmly against the run of play after Ben Gibson's lapse in concentration at the back (29).
Dundee United 0-1 Livingston: Cristian Montano fires visitors to narrow victory at Tannadice
Livingston secured their win of the Scottish Premiership season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. Cristian Montano scored the only goal of the game - his first for the club - early in the second half. It was a disappointing defeat for the home side, who...
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Jefferson Lerma helps fire promoted Cherries to opening weekend victory
Premier League newcomers Bournemouth got their campaign off to a dream start with a deserved 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium, as Steven Gerrard bemoaned a "lack of quality" from his below-par side. Jefferson Lerma scored the game's opener in the second minute - the quickest goal...
Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Thomas Frank's side fight back from two goals down to earn point
Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed his side's determination and mentality after the Bees fought back from two goals down to snatch a deserved 2-2 draw at Leicester. Brendan Rodgers' side were on course for a comfortable Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium after goals either side of half-time from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw them grab the advantage.
Marko Arnautovic: Man Utd have £7.6m bid for former West Ham and Stoke forward rejected by Bologna
Manchester United have had a bid of around €9m (£7.6m) for Marko Arnautovic rejected by Bologna, according to Sky Italy. United are keen on bringing the former West Ham and Stoke forward, who scored 43 goals in the Premier League, back to England. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia...
Newport 0-1 Walsall: Michael Flynn's Saddlers sink manager's former club
Former Newport manager Michael Flynn returned to haunt the Exiles as his Walsall side maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with 1-0 win at Rodney Parade. Flynn's men thumped Hartlepool 4-0 at home on the opening day, but they had to rely on a Mickey Demetriou own goal midway through the second half to seal another three points in south Wales.
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: No signs of progress as Erik ten Hag's team are outplayed by Brighton at Old Trafford
"Every game will be a challenge," said Erik ten Hag beforehand. “There will be setbacks and disappointments." He did not have to wait long for the first of them. Manchester United were deservedly beaten by Brighton in the Dutchman's first game in charge. Fluent football with clever interchanging of positions, this was the football that had been promised at Old Trafford. But the other team were playing it.
Premier League hits and misses: Darwin Nunez, William Saliba and more
Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon at Craven Cottage but they will be encouraged by what they saw from Darwin Nunez. The £85m signing from Benfica was named among Jurgen Klopp's substitutes but, much like in the Community Shield against Manchester City last weekend, his introduction changed the game. In...
Cristiano Ronaldo situation is messy for everybody, says Gary Neville | Jamie Carragher: Man Utd better off without him
Gary Neville has called on Cristiano Ronaldo to speak publicly about his future at Manchester United, believing the "messy" situation has caused an unwanted distraction for new manager Erik ten Hag heading into the new season. Ronaldo has asked to leave United and only has 45 minutes of match action...
Erling Haaland: Man City's new striker 'unplayable' as he announces himself in style against West Ham
After 35 minutes of Manchester City dominance at the London Stadium, during which they had 85 per cent of the possession but little cutting edge, Erling Haaland exploded into life. Ilkay Gundogan was the catalyst, turning smartly as he received Joao Cancelo's pass in a pocket of space on the...
Coventry vs Rotherham: Championship clash postponed due to 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at CBS Arena
Coventry's scheduled match against Rotherham has been postponed due to an 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The teams were due to meet at the home of the Sky Blues - who share the stadium with Premiership Rugby outfit Wasps - at 3pm on Sunday, but following a pitch inspection by the EFL and a local referee on Saturday evening, the fixture was postponed.
Carl Frampton: I cried my eyes out when I wasn’t selected for the Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland have a strong representation in the semi-finals of the boxing tournament at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Seven boxers on their team will be in action at the NEC in Birmingham, vying for a place in Sunday's finals but already guaranteed a medal. Carl Frampton understands the pride...
