ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bernardo Silva: Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City midfielder to stay but unsure he will

By Jack Wilkinson
SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Gabriel Jesus
SkySports

Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win

Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SOCCER
SkySports

Burnley 1-1 Luton Town: Josh Brownhill earns point for Clarets

Josh Brownhill rescued a point for Burnley as they drew 1-1 against a battling Luton side at Turf Moor. The Hatters took an early lead through Dan Potts and then hung on resolutely against a Clarets side that misfired for most of the afternoon. Burnley had Brownhill to thank though...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Raheem Lsb
SkySports

Norwich City 1-1 Wigan: Max Aarons equaliser sees Dean Smith's side survive Latics scare

Norwich picked up their first point of the Championship season after coming from a goal down to hold Wigan to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road. The Canaries were, by far and away, the more dominant team in the first half in Norfolk and racked up 11 shots - none of which amounted to anything - before falling behind when James McClean finished calmly against the run of play after Ben Gibson's lapse in concentration at the back (29).
SOCCER
SkySports

Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Thomas Frank's side fight back from two goals down to earn point

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed his side's determination and mentality after the Bees fought back from two goals down to snatch a deserved 2-2 draw at Leicester. Brendan Rodgers' side were on course for a comfortable Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium after goals either side of half-time from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw them grab the advantage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Portugal
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Newport 0-1 Walsall: Michael Flynn's Saddlers sink manager's former club

Former Newport manager Michael Flynn returned to haunt the Exiles as his Walsall side maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with 1-0 win at Rodney Parade. Flynn's men thumped Hartlepool 4-0 at home on the opening day, but they had to rely on a Mickey Demetriou own goal midway through the second half to seal another three points in south Wales.
SOCCER
SkySports

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: No signs of progress as Erik ten Hag's team are outplayed by Brighton at Old Trafford

"Every game will be a challenge," said Erik ten Hag beforehand. “There will be setbacks and disappointments." He did not have to wait long for the first of them. Manchester United were deservedly beaten by Brighton in the Dutchman's first game in charge. Fluent football with clever interchanging of positions, this was the football that had been promised at Old Trafford. But the other team were playing it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Darwin Nunez, William Saliba and more

Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon at Craven Cottage but they will be encouraged by what they saw from Darwin Nunez. The £85m signing from Benfica was named among Jurgen Klopp's substitutes but, much like in the Community Shield against Manchester City last weekend, his introduction changed the game. In...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Coventry vs Rotherham: Championship clash postponed due to 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at CBS Arena

Coventry's scheduled match against Rotherham has been postponed due to an 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The teams were due to meet at the home of the Sky Blues - who share the stadium with Premiership Rugby outfit Wasps - at 3pm on Sunday, but following a pitch inspection by the EFL and a local referee on Saturday evening, the fixture was postponed.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy