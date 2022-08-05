Missouri brother and sister plead guilty to armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver

Read on www.kttn.com
Gas station customer shoots and kills robbery suspect on ‘violent crime spree’
A Missouri customer at a convenience store in St Charles shot and killed a man suspected of being responsible for a string of armed robberies across the city. Early on Saturday morning, authorities received their first call about a 26-year-old man who had entered a Mobile on the Run convenience store near the 1400 block of S Fifth Street and had held a knife to the clerk’s throat while he reportedly robbed her, police said in a statement on Facebook.
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Witnesses say they saw murder suspect shoot victim several times on school playground in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was shot and killed by a friend witnesses said was continuing to fire at him as he tried to get away Sunday night. Police say Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, died after being transported to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds.
Three more charged in case of 911 operator allegedly failing to send ambulance to dying woman’s rural home
Authorities have charged three more people in connection with the 911 operator who allegedly failed to dispatch an ambulance to a Pennsylvania woman who required medical attention in 2020 and later died. A Greene County detective filed a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg,...
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'
BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident
According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities
A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
TODAY.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old girl falls out of SUV, fatally struck on California freeway
A 7-year-old girl died after falling from a moving SUV onto the freeway in South California, and her mother and the woman’s boyfriend have been charged in connection with her death. The child’s mother Veronda Gladney, 28, of Lancaster, and her boyfriend Michael Branch, 39, of Hawthorne, were arrested...
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
The man “committed a violent, inexcusable crime and deserves every day in the jail that the court gave him,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Wayne County and sheriff's department over death of corporal
DETROIT (WWJ) -- The family of a Wayne County Sheriff's corporal killed while working in the jail has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit, announced Wednesday, targets the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and the command staff overseeing Wayne County Jail Division 2. According to officials, Cpl. Bryant Searcy was...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Woman Charged In Ex-Husband's Highway Worksite Murder Initially Thought To Be Car Accident
A woman is accused of murdering her ex-husband just hours after the pair appeared in court for a child custody hearing. Alexis Stallman, 41, is charged with the murder of Edward Stallman, whose July 20 death was initially investigated as a car accident at a highway construction zone in Murphysboro, Illinois — about 100 miles southeast of St. Louis, Missouri — according to CBS affiliate KFVS-TV. Officials believe Alexis stabbed Edward, who worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), following an altercation at the victim’s worksite.
Okla. couple accused of killing sister who is 'haunting' them, leaving her body in plastic for years
NORMAN, Okla. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man and his wife were charged four years after allegedly killing his sister and wrapping her body in plastic in their home. In a statement, the Norman Police Department announced members of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations teams arrested Desiree Sanchez on suspicion of murder following a 14-month-long investigation. Desiree’s husband, Octavio Sanchez, was reportedly also charged, but he was already in custody for charges in another county.
Minn. man who allegedly stole money from his father accused of shooting him in the back of head
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his 62-year-old father at a cabin in northern Minnesota after he threatened to turn him in to police for stealing money. According to a press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 26, Daniel...
Convicted Quadruple Murderer Dies After North Dakota Highway Patrol Alerted to ‘Self-Harm’ Incident Behind Bars
A North Dakota man who was serving four life sentences for murdering four people died in custody over the weekend. Chad Trolon Isaak, 48, died on the evening of Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). In a media release provided to Law&Crime, the NDHP...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
