Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Introduces Canossa Fall Rally To Benefit Neuroscience Research

Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
Local News for Monday, August 8th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tennesseans are mourning the loss of Larry Wallace, known as Tennessee’s “top cop.”. Wallace died at his home Saturday in Athens after battling lung cancer and Parkinson’s. He is a...
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
Tiny cabin is perfect place for couple to retire and relax
Charles and Bob live together in their tiny home, the Hermitage, on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. Charles bought the small log cabin in 2018, and Bob moved in with him at the end of 2020. After living in Los Angeles for twenty years, Charles was tired of the hustle and...
NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet Auditioning Children For Local Performance
Local youth are invited to audition and perform in children’s roles in NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet alongside an international cast of world class artists from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan and more. NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet is performing in Chattanooga, Nov. 21, at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m....
Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
Believe Bash “Hollywood: The Golden Age” Will Roll Out The Red Carpet In April 2023
Erlanger Health System Foundation proudly announces plans are underway to roll out the red carpet for the 2023 “Believe Bash” gala. The annual fundraiser gala will admire the glitz and glamour of “Hollywood: The Golden Age” on April 29, 2023, at the Chattanooga Area Convention Center. The event will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet dining experience, live auction, meaningful program, and live music for dancing into the night.
Summer Honors Welcomes 180 Students
Lee University’s 37th annual Summer Honors program recently hosted 180 incoming freshmen and rising high school seniors from around the country for a two-week experience. This spiritual, interactive, and academic event prepares them for the academic and social opportunities of college. This year’s theme was “Alive,” and students were...
Humane Educational Society Announces The Arrival Of Rescued Beagles
The Humane Educational Society has announced the arrival of some of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA. HES is elated to be a part of the rescue effort. The HES rescue team sprung into action at the receipt of the call. The team drove...
Gallery: Chattanooga woman celebrates her 100th birthday in style
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Her big day is Saturday, but her friends decided to start the centenary celebration for Chattanooga resident Charlotte Burgner on Friday:. Burgner has lived through 18 U.S presidents and lived through a Great Depression and World War II. In the 1950s, she lived with her military...
Back To School Bashes help thousands of families across Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the final weekend before school starts in Tennessee. Several groups, including the Hamilton County School District, wanted to get students and parents ready for what’s to come next Wednesday. The district held its Back To School Bash at the First Horizon Pavilion this...
Hamilton County short nearly 40 teachers ahead of School beginning this week.
School is back in session this week, but how prepared is Hamilton County despite a nationwide teacher shortage? Well, Penny Murray the Hamilton County Department of Education’s Chief Talent Officer, said Hamilton County is doing better than most of the state. In Tennessee we currently have around 1,000 teacher...
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
ERPD Arrests August 1-7
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 1-7. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Chattanoogan Sam Gooden dies at 87, co-founded The Impressions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame died this week in Chattanooga. Gooden formed the group The Impressions with brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks along with songwriter Curtis Mayfield and lead singer Jerry Butler. The group had hits in the 1950’s like “For...
Historic night for Coty & Weston Wamp offers reminder of their father’s legacy of service
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Election night was historic here in Hamilton County. The youngest county mayor in Tennessee. The first female, and second-youngest District Attorney in Hamilton County. And they happen to be brother and sister. The Wamps had a banner night, calling themselves “The New Generation of Leadership.”
Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Sam Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87. His daughter, Gina Griffin, said Gooden died Thursday, a month shy of his...
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
Senior leadership behind center set to lead Cleveland football
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- Football season is just around the corner, which for the Cleveland blue raiders is too close but also too far away. It’s real Easy for a lot of folks to get really excited and want to hurry up and get to the game. Coaches and players we have to stay focused on each and every day leading up to that. We got a lot of work to do before we do get to that. Not a lot of time, but I would say we got a lot to go on a short time to get there.
