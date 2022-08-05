Read on www.chattanoogapulse.com
chattanoogacw.com
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
WHSV
Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
1450wlaf.com
Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 8th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tennesseans are mourning the loss of Larry Wallace, known as Tennessee’s “top cop.”. Wallace died at his home Saturday in Athens after battling lung cancer and Parkinson’s. He is a...
WDEF
21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC
The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
chattanoogapulse.com
Believe Bash “Hollywood: The Golden Age” Will Roll Out The Red Carpet In April 2023
Erlanger Health System Foundation proudly announces plans are underway to roll out the red carpet for the 2023 “Believe Bash” gala. The annual fundraiser gala will admire the glitz and glamour of “Hollywood: The Golden Age” on April 29, 2023, at the Chattanooga Area Convention Center. The event will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet dining experience, live auction, meaningful program, and live music for dancing into the night.
WDEF
Historic night for Coty & Weston Wamp offers reminder of their father’s legacy of service
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Election night was historic here in Hamilton County. The youngest county mayor in Tennessee. The first female, and second-youngest District Attorney in Hamilton County. And they happen to be brother and sister. The Wamps had a banner night, calling themselves “The New Generation of Leadership.”
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
chattanoogapulse.com
NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet Auditioning Children For Local Performance
Local youth are invited to audition and perform in children’s roles in NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet alongside an international cast of world class artists from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan and more. NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet is performing in Chattanooga, Nov. 21, at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m....
styleblueprint.com
8 Remarkable State and National Park Lodges in the South
For the adventurous among us, checking off another state park is a badge of honor. The sights, the hikes, and the awe-inspiring views are an experience that goes beyond a vacation. But if you’re new to this type of travel, where you’re surrounded by miles of nature and wilderness, you might be wondering, “So … do I just pitch a tent?”
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WTVCFOX
One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace dies
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
