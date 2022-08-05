ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WHSV

Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
TROY, VA
1450wlaf.com

Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
JACKSBORO, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Monday, August 8th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tennesseans are mourning the loss of Larry Wallace, known as Tennessee’s “top cop.”. Wallace died at his home Saturday in Athens after battling lung cancer and Parkinson’s. He is a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC

The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Believe Bash “Hollywood: The Golden Age” Will Roll Out The Red Carpet In April 2023

Erlanger Health System Foundation proudly announces plans are underway to roll out the red carpet for the 2023 “Believe Bash” gala. The annual fundraiser gala will admire the glitz and glamour of “Hollywood: The Golden Age” on April 29, 2023, at the Chattanooga Area Convention Center. The event will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet dining experience, live auction, meaningful program, and live music for dancing into the night.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
moderncampground.com

Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River

The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
styleblueprint.com

8 Remarkable State and National Park Lodges in the South

For the adventurous among us, checking off another state park is a badge of honor. The sights, the hikes, and the awe-inspiring views are an experience that goes beyond a vacation. But if you’re new to this type of travel, where you’re surrounded by miles of nature and wilderness, you might be wondering, “So … do I just pitch a tent?”
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WTVCFOX

One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
UPI News

Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...

