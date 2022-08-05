Grammy-nominated blues musician Victor Wainwright back in concert at St. Augustine Beach

Grammy Award-nominated Victor Wainwright will return to St. Augustine for his second show this year at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Original Café Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

Tickets to see the 2019 Grammy nominee, also known as "Piana from Savannah," are available now for $34.51 through eventbrite.com. This is a general admission seated show with no reserved seating.

Wainwright, born in Savannah, moved to Memphis and is now living in Savannah again. He grew up around music — his father and grandfather both playing the blues — so he started off by backing up Eric Culberson at the Savannah Blues Bar during high school.

These days Wainwright plays piano and sings, as well as writing and composing and producing.

Before becoming a professional musician, he went to school at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach to become an air traffic controller. After graduation in 2004, he got a job in air traffic control in Memphis. While in Ormond Beach in 2004, he met Stephen Dees, who helped write and produce Wainwright's 2005 debut album "Piana from Savannah."

After the release, Dees joined Wainwright to form Victor Wainwright & the WildRoots.

He was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category for "Victor Wainwright and the Train" for the Feb. 10, 2019, ceremony. He was named B.B. King Entertainer of the Year in 2016.

Wainwright is a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, including being named Blues Music Piano Award Winner five times, the most recent honor coming in May 2020.

Another St. Augustine connection: Stephen Kampa, an English professor at Flagler College, played harmonica on Wainwright’s "Boom Town," released in 2015. Kampa, who has released three books of poetry, has been a musician for more than a decade.

Victor Wainwright

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Where: The Original Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach.

Tickets: $34.51 through eventbrite.com.

For information: Call 904-460-9311 or visit bit.ly/3PZzYuw.

