Saint Augustine Beach, FL

Grammy-nominated blues musician Victor Wainwright back in concert at St. Augustine Beach

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
Grammy Award-nominated Victor Wainwright will return to St. Augustine for his second show this year at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Original Café Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

Tickets to see the 2019 Grammy nominee, also known as "Piana from Savannah," are available now for $34.51 through eventbrite.com. This is a general admission seated show with no reserved seating.

Wainwright, born in Savannah, moved to Memphis and is now living in Savannah again. He grew up around music — his father and grandfather both playing the blues — so he started off by backing up Eric Culberson at the Savannah Blues Bar during high school.

These days Wainwright plays piano and sings, as well as writing and composing and producing.

Before becoming a professional musician, he went to school at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach to become an air traffic controller. After graduation in 2004, he got a job in air traffic control in Memphis. While in Ormond Beach in 2004, he met Stephen Dees, who helped write and produce Wainwright's 2005 debut album "Piana from Savannah."

After the release, Dees joined Wainwright to form Victor Wainwright & the WildRoots.

He was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category for "Victor Wainwright and the Train" for the Feb. 10, 2019, ceremony. He was named B.B. King Entertainer of the Year in 2016.

Wainwright is a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, including being named Blues Music Piano Award Winner five times, the most recent honor coming in May 2020.

Another St. Augustine connection: Stephen Kampa, an English professor at Flagler College, played harmonica on Wainwright’s "Boom Town," released in 2015. Kampa, who has released three books of poetry, has been a musician for more than a decade.

Victor Wainwright

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Where: The Original Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach.

Tickets: $34.51 through eventbrite.com.

For information: Call 904-460-9311 or visit bit.ly/3PZzYuw.

Upcoming concerts

Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth, 5 p.m. Aug. 4, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $39.50-$59.50.

Concerts in the Plaza: Gypsy Stars, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Plaza de La Constitution. Free.

Joe Reid & The Heartland Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Matt Fowler, 6 p.m. Aug. 5, AJ's Kitchen & Cocktails, 1 King and Bear Drive.

Rick Springfield and Men At Work with John Waite, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $39.50-$149.50.

Metro Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Brian Rowland, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Pusser's, 816 A1A North, Suite 100, Ponte Vedra Beach.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Aug. 6, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners with Sonny Landreth, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $39.50-$187.50.

The Darling Fire, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, Sarbez!, 115 Anastasia Blvd.

Cluster, 9 p.m. Aug. 6, Dog Rose Brewing Co., 77 Bridge St.

Saltones, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Concerts in the Plaza: Ancient City Slickers, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Plaza de La Constitution. Free.

The Powell Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Lee Brice with Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $30.50-$179.50.

Band Be Easy, 10 p.m. Aug. 12, Island Girl Ponte Vedra, 820 A1A North, Suite E18, Ponte Vedra Beach.

Chillula, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, Meehan's, 9 p.m. Aug. 13, 20 Avenida Menendez.

Mandalla Band, 3 p.m. Aug. 14, Aqua Grill, 395 S. Front St., Ponte Vedra Beach.

Blistur, 4 p.m. Aug. 14, Iggy's Grill and Bar, 104 Bartram Oaks Walk, Suite 101, Fruit Cove.

Love Chunk, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Concerts in the Plaza: Lonesome Bert & Thick & Thin Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Plaza de La Constitution. Free.

Rio Grande Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Matt Fowler, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Embassy Suites by Hilton, 300 A1A Beach Blvd.

Apes of the State, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Sarbez!, 115 Anastasia Blvd.

Draucker, 10 p.m. Aug. 19, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

The Morrow Family Band, 5 p.m. Aug. 20, Guy Harvey Resort, 860 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach

I Vibes, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Mandalla Band, 3 p.m. Aug. 21, Aqua Grill, 395 S. Front St., Ponte Vedra Beach.

Vegas Gray, 6 p.m. Aug. 21, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

The Morrow Family Band, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Guy Harvey Resort, 860 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach.

Concerts in the Plaza: Big Pineapple, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Plaza de La Constitution. Free.

Dewey Via, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Bad Dog Mama, 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Smokestack, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Earthkry with DalWayne, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15 in advance/$20.

Band Be Easy, 10 p.m. Aug. 27, Island Girl Ponte Vedra, 820 A1A North, Suite E18, Ponte Vedra Beach.

Let's Ride Brass Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Concerts in the Plaza: Sauce Boss, 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Plaza de La Constitution. Free.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Sept. 3, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

Dispatch & O.A.R. with G. Love, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $46-$101.

Music by the Sea: Ramona & The Riot, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, St. Augustine Beach Pier, 350 A1A Beach Blvd. Free.

Matisyahu, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $32-$35.

Billy Currington with Noah Guthrie and Matt Koziol, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$79.

NEW DATE: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $54-$154. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Victor Wainwright, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $34.51.

The Fixx, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $37.50-$62.50.

Conan Gray, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$59.50.

Jack White with Cat Power, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $35-$75.

Andy McKee with Calum Graham, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $39.50-$49.50.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, Meehan's, 9 p.m. Sept. 23, 20 Avenida Menendez.

Earth, Wind & Fire, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $65-$309.

Popa Chubby, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Oct. 1, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

NEW DATE: Todd Barry, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $33.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Bass Extremes, Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Derico Watson, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $28.50-$73.50.

The War on Drugs, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $58.50-$78.50.

Jen Fulwiler, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $35-$45.

Acoustic Alchemy, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $38.50–$43.50.

Sweet Lizzy Project, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $10 in advance/$15.

The Head and the Heart with Shakey Graves, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44.50-$64.50.

Gov't Mule & Old Crow Medicine Show, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$81.

NEW DATE: Bob Mould, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $30-$50. Rescheduled from Feb. 25. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

NEW DATE: Trace Adkins with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $53.49-$77.49. Rescheduled from Dec. 2. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Ellis Paul, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $25 in advance/$30.

NEW DATE: Steve Vai, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $189.50-$214.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Pablo Cruise, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $55.50 - $85.50.

Lauren Daigle with Blessing Offor, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$129.50.

Lauren Daigle with Blessing Offor, 7 p.m. Nov. 3, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$129.50.

NEW DATE: Steep Canyon Rangers, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $54.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Alabama, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $49-$177.75.

Alabama, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $49-$152.25.

Adam Ezra Group, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

Curtis Salgado, 8 p.m. Nov. 6, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Joe Satriani, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $69.50-$405.

Trent Harmon, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $25 in advance/$35/$75 VIP.

Bonnie Raitt with Marc Cohn, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $47-$57.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, Meehan's, 9 p.m. Nov. 12, 20 Avenida Menendez.

Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $37-$97.

Cole Swindell with Ashely Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$74.

Cody Johnson with Randy Houser and Randall King, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $72.50, SOLD OUT

Paul Reiser, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $45.50-$63.50.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$79.50.

Paul Nelson Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

Harper and Midwest Kind, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15 in advance/$20.

Ana Popovic, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $35-$45.

Seth Glier, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Café Eleven, 501 Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

UNF Choral Ensembles, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $15-$35.

The Fab Four -- The Ultimate Tribute, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $60.50-$95.

The Outlaws with Pat Travers, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $45.50-$105.50.

Mindi Abair with Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $61-$105.50.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $46-$66.

NEW DATE: Big Band of Brothers, 8 p.m. Jan. 25, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $62.50-$92.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

The Brit Pack, 8 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $34-$44.

NEW DATE: Alan Doyle with Chris Trapper, 8 p.m. March 7, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $32-$40. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m. March 11, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $46.50-$256.50.

NEW DATE: Eric Johnson, 8 p.m. March 14, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $34.50-$59.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

