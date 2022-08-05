3 PLAYERS TO WATCH: Nease leans on new leaders, familiar faces after graduating 36 seniors

PONTE VEDRA – The interesting connection between Nease head coach Collin Drafts and this year’s senior class is that they are both entering their fourth year in the football program.

After what was a wondrous junior year, Drafts and the Panthers look to build upon their newfound success. That begins and ends with seniors Marcus Stokes, Nick Severt and Sterling Grimes.

Drafts said it has been interesting to watch their maturation over the years, on and off the field. They’ve all become bigger, stronger and faster in the last three years, he added, and committed to the program.

“All eyes are on them,” Drafts said. “The underclassmen, and even other seniors, are going to be looking to those guys to lead the charge.”

Here are the Panthers' three players to watch this season.

Marcus Stokes

Stokes broke out after he had a chance to start a full season for the first time his junior year.

He threw for 2,672 yards and led the team in rushing as well with 496 yards. He had 22 TDs, too.

“It goes without saying we’re going to rely on Marcus a lot,” Drafts said.

But despite the fact Stokes is the top-ranked quarterback in the state, the University of Florida commit still has some room for improvement, Drafts said. He wants Stokes to grow the mental aspect of his game.

“What I’m looking for from Marcus, though, is to be the supreme leader of the team. He’s got great energy and I want him to continue to grow in that area — kind of injecting that energy into the offense and the defense and being the team captain.”

He’ll be looking for Stokes to be the coach on the field and lead the charge.

Nick Severt

The offensive line is solid for the Panthers because they have four starters returning. Severt shifts over to left tackle this year and into the leadership role for the offensive line.

Drafts will rely on Severt to be the line's “anchor."

“Being able to be solidified up front, him be that leader and us feel confident in pass protection and in our run game, we’re going to be looking to Nick.”

The offense is one of the areas where the Panthers have veterans. They know what they are doing on that side of the ball and Drafts plans to lean on those veterans like Severt to help coach the Panther way.

The Panther defense, however, will be a bit younger.

Sterling Grimes

The Panthers graduated 10 seniors on defense last year, thrusting Grimes into the spotlight as the lone returning starter.

Grimes, who Drafts expects to be more of a hybrid nickel this year, recorded 102 total tackles last year – 59 solo. He was the third leading tackler for the team.

“You talk about having to be a leader. He’s the guy that has the experience. He’s going to have to be the coach on that field for that side of the football. Wherever the ball is, he needs to be there and be sound in his assignments. Just looking for him to be our playmaker and captain on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Panthers will run a new defense this year because they welcomed a new defensive coordinator in February after Robert Garth joined Arkansas State's staff.

They are, admittedly, younger on that side of the ball but Drafts trusts his overall leadership of Grimes, Severt and Stokes to make up for what they lack in experience.

“I’m excited for what lies ahead and just being able to rely on those three young men along with the rest of our senior class is going to be pivotal for us this year.”