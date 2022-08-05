CHARLES REYNOLDS: Fine natives you may not know

‘’A prophet is without honor in his own land’’ is a Biblical observation that’s also meaningful in the horticultural world: Many gardeners hold exotic species in higher esteem than natives. It’s a situation that — unfortunately — diminishes the popularity of some outstanding plants. The yellow necklace pod is a good example.

Native from Central Florida to South America, yellow necklace pod (Sophora tomentosa) usually grows about 6 feet tall but occasionally reaches 15 feet. This graceful plant features arching stems with silver-haired leaflets and spikes of bright-yellow blossoms most of the year. The fruit that follow are the source of necklace pod’s name: They’re dangling clusters of bean pods so tightly constricted at intervals that they strongly resemble the beads of a necklace.

In addition to its flowers and striking pods, yellow necklace pod grows rapidly, is drought tolerant and attracts butterflies and hummingbirds. Plants perform best on bright, sandy sites containing scant organic matter. Because the species is moderately cold sensitive, it should be installed in sheltered locations. Propagate from seeds, which are available online. Note: Plants with dark-green foliage are sometimes available.

When it comes to basic greenery, Florida privet performs better than most exotics. Florida privet — native from Southern Georgia to the West Indies — is a large shrub or small tree up to 12 feet tall if not pruned. An ideal candidate for hedges and screens, the species (Foresteria segregata) is amenable to frequent pruning and grows well in sun or shade. A wonderful wildlife plant, Florida privet is favored by birds for nesting sites and for the abundant purple fruit borne from spring into autumn by female specimens. Propagate with seeds. Plants and seeds are available online. An especially attractive form with smaller leaves is sometimes offered.

A neglected perennial native only to Florida is Florida greeneyes, also called Florida chocolate flower. This yellow-flowered, tap rooted species (Berlandiera subacaulis) grows 12 to 18 inches tall on sunny, sandy sites. Blooming throughout the warm season, plants develop rosettes of lobed leaves that form a perfect background for the bright-yellow, green-centered blossoms. In addition, green seed heads — the fruits — are large and distinctive. On suitable sites, plants spread at a moderate rate via self-sown seedlings. Florida greeneyes is propagated by seeds that — according to garden writer Rufino Osario — have a low rate of germination. Luckily, both seeds and plants are often available online.

Charles Reynolds, a Winter Haven resident, has an associate’s degree in horticulture and is a member of Garden Writers Association of America. He can be reached at ballroom16@ aol.com