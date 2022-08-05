Read on www.jewishpress.com
Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?
If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NME
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
WTOP
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. Leaders at the two universities can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students...
Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts issue spike alert due to rise in overdoses
Chesterfield County and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have issued a spike alert for the Metro-Richmond area due to "an acute spike in overdoses."
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
How these scholarships will help these Virginia students pursue their dreams
At the non-profit's Reaching For The Stars ceremony, they were recognized for earning more than $15 million in college scholarships.
Teamwork is 'core component' for Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival
The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 6, after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
Hanover transgender students could soon need to make a written request to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity
Transgender students in Hanover County could soon have to make a formal request to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
RPD Chief wants to 'close all discussion' about alleged mass shooting plot
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said he will no longer talk about an alleged July 4th mass shooting plot, days after prosecutors released information conflicting with Smith's claims.
erienewsnow.com
Colonial Williamsburg tells the story of early American settlers. But in 1956 it paved over Black history to make a parking lot
Beneath the asphalt parking lot of America's largest living history museum, gravesites linked to one of the nation's oldest Black churches remained hidden for decades until last year. Archaeologists in Williamsburg, Virginia, are now excavating three burials at the original location of the historic 18th century First Baptist Church, launching...
Foundation finished for new $50 million Henrico sports center
The foundation is down for Henrico County's new $50 million indoor sports and event center as of last week.
WTOP
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church
Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
petersburg-va.org
Petersburg Housing Summit - Part 2
The Housing Summit is a two-part series to learn about and share agency information on homelessness and affordable housing (part one) and then develop solutions (part two). Part 1 was held in July. Information was shared to provide an understanding of homelessness and homeless services in the region, the lack of a regional emergency shelter, the availability of affordable housing, and the impact of evictions.
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
For the first time in years, Albemarle County Public Schools can’t fill its no-cost preschool program
Around this time of year, families are usually placed onto a waiting list to get their children enrolled in Albemarle County’s free Bright Stars preschool program. Now, the county is rushing to fill nearly 40 open spots. “We expected numbers to be down during COVID,” said Albemarle County Public...
