Read on www.androidpolice.com
Related
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022
Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
ETOnline.com
Best Buy Just Launched a Huge Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Best Buy just launched its Anniversary Sale today and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's anniversary, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
Digital Trends
These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung's August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event is this week, and here's what we expect to see at the event.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
Google could launch the Pixel 7 in mid October
Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.
OnePlus shows off OxygenOS 13, headed first to the OP 10 Pro
OnePlus has just gone official with the OnePlus 10T, a phone that’s not arriving without a healthy dose of controversy, having dropped (temporarily, we hope) its iconic alert slider. But when it comes to questionable moves from the company, none stand out more prominently in recent memory that the decisions it’s been making with regard to its software — and specifically, the influence of ColorOS upon OxygenOS. After all the ColorOS pushback, we've been hugely curious to see what the next step would look like, and today we got a preview of just that, as OnePlus drew back the curtain on OxygenOS 13.
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Samsung's One UI 5 beta gets started in the US
Android 13 is inching closer to its final release and Samsung sure seems interested in getting its own update out to its customers as soon as possible after that. The One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 first rolled out to users in Germany and South Korea a few days ago, and is now becoming available to beta testers using the Galaxy S22 series in the US, as well.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
itechpost.com
Samsung's Android 13-Based One UI 5 Beta: Where and on What Device Did it Launch?
Participants of the One UI 5 beta can now check out the user interface and customizable features before it is fully released. On Sunday, Samsung Electronics launched its One UI 5 open beta program, which is now available to users of the S22 series in countries such as the United States, Germany and South Korea. Users of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra in other regions will also get a taste of the Android 13 based One UI 5 beta in the coming months.
AOL Corp
Samsung Unpacked 2022 Is Almost Here! Are New Folding Phones on the Way?
Samsung is readying its second major event of the year, Samsung Unpacked 2022, which is locked in for August 10. Following the same format as its last few events, it will be another virtual show everyone can join — where we’ll most certainly get our first glimpse of its next flagship smartphone(s) for the holiday season. This comes after a busy first half of the year where we saw popular releases of Samsung devices like the Samsung Freestyle projector, its new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, and its flagship smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Amazon Echo Show: 13 incredible tips and tricks
The Echo Show line of smart displays is full of features that make Amazon's smart display a good buy, but there are plenty more ways to integrate them into your daily routine. While it's common knowledge that the Echo Show is great for video chatting with your friends and family, you didn't buy it just for the once-in-a-blue-moon video call with your mother. There are plenty of ways you could be using your Echo Show more effectively, and we've collected some of the best ones right here.
Google may not launch Android 13 until September
Google released the initial preview of Android 13 pretty early compared to previous versions of the OS. That led many to believe that Android 13 would launch publicly for everyone earlier than usually, too. However, the latest evidence suggests that this might not be the case. While we wouldn’t have been surprised if Google launched Android 13 this month, it looks like the new version might only come out in September.
Android Authority
I love my Pixels, but I always recommend Samsung phones to people I know
One is for the early adopter, the other is the safest and most reliable choice. Over the last five years, almost every time someone has asked me which phone I’m using as my daily driver, my answer has been the same: “It’s a Pixel. It’s a phone made by Google because, yes, Google makes phones too.” But every time someone has asked me for a phone recommendation, my answer has been completely different and unequivocal: Samsung.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0