ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Heavy rain threat to increase beginning Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Relatively normal summer weather is anticipated Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90°s with feels like temperatures reaching the low triple digits. By mid-afternoon, scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will pop up. Rain amounts on both days should...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Dodging rain drops again for most of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances remain elevated as we continue to sit on the outside of high pressure and see passing Gulf disturbances. These disturbances help increase lift in the atmosphere allowing for scattered to numerous showers and t-storms to develop each day. Pockets of heavy rain will continue to account for localized bullseyes of 2-4″ which could lead to localized nuisance type flooding.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Forecast brings typical summer weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today. we’re expecting a 50/50 chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. There isn’t as big of a flood threat today as there has been the previous few days, but with ample moisture, slower-moving storms can produce brief heavy downpours.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect heavy traffic for the first day of school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 8 marks the start of a big day and week for back-to-school in Baton Rouge. Families can expect heavy traffic delays in West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge. You can learn more about upcoming events this school year in EBR schools here:
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Families make their last-minute shopping rounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Class is back in session tomorrow for many students here in Baton Rouge and that means getting back into their well-known routines. According to the National Retail Federation, families plan to spend $864 on average for back-to-school items, with 69% of parents shopping three weeks before classes begin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

'A huge challenge': In rural Louisiana, luring doctors is a tricky task

Four hours into his 12-hour shift in the emergency room of the 25-bed St. James Parish Hospital, Will Freeman had already seen a lot. The 55-year old doctor had discharged a handful of patients and participated in a drill with the nearby Marathon Refinery, which included taking out and testing all of their decontamination equipment. Just after 10 a.m., an ambulance brought in a woman who was in pain. After she was situated in one of the hospital's eight examination rooms, Freeman snapped on a pair of gloves and stepped behind the curtain to being another hour of near constant motion.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon

The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

KC Road Bridge in Ascension Parish closing for repairs

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A bridge closure will force many drivers in Ascension Parish to take a detour for several weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 9, the KC Road bridge over Bayou Narcisse will shut down for repairs for three weeks. The bridge is located between LA 74 and Babin Road.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
brproud.com

New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB

Jags get more physical despite not yet being in full pads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After holding nothing but morning practices for the first week of fall camp, Southern head coach Eric Dooley switched things up with an afternoon session on Monday, Aug. 8, to start Week 2. Junior defensive back Caleb Washington was talking trash to the assistant offensive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFB

Woodlawn to host Zachary on ESPNU on Oct. 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woodlawn High School will host Zachary High School on ESPNU on Thursday, Oct. 6. ESPN announced on Monday, August 8, that their Geico ESPN High School Football Showcase is back for the 2022 season. Zachary is the defending 5A State Champions after going 15-0 last...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

First Shake Shack coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. - Shake Shack announced it will be opening its first restaurant on Bluebonnet Blvd., in late 2022. The restaurant will be part of the Mall of Louisiana and will have the option to dine-in or experience connected drive thru. “Shake Shack is what we call fine casual,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting near Coursey and Cedarcrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting in the area of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The incident happened Saturday morning. According to police, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening at this time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy