USDA Declares Salmonella in Breaded Stuffed Chicken an “Adulterant”, Allowing More Stringent Enforcement

USDA announces plans to declare salmonella an adulterant in chicken products
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday released plans to declare salmonella an adulterant, which could mean tougher regulations for chicken processing plants in order to help reduce the amount of salmonella in chicken products. The USDA announced new proposed regulations that would declare salmonella as an adulterant in breaded...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
Urgent warning: This recalled ice cream is still on sale despite a deadly outbreak
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning about the Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recall. It’s tied to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that had already caused multiple deaths. The agency is concerned that retailers may still be selling Big Olaf ice cream products. It’s...
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Medical News Today
How long do eggs stay fresh?
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
This recalled honey is secretly filled with erectile dysfunction drugs, so stop eating it
Sexual enhancement products containing undeclared substances like Viagra are often recalled as they pose a life-threatening risk to some people. Shopaax issued a similar recall after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found that its Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product contains Sildenafil. That’s the active ingredient in the...
moneytalksnews.com
Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat
If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
Thrillist
Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many
After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
How Bad Is It Really to Eat Canned Tuna Every Day?
Canned tuna is an excellent source of lean protein and omega-3 fats. But because it contains mercury, is it safe to eat canned tuna every day? Experts weigh in.
There's one crucial step to your Covid self-test you may be missing, experts say
Self-testing for coronavirus is convenient, but keeping the results to yourself can impact more than just your community. Whether your test is positive or negative, here's what to do next.
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
CNET
COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
Medical News Today
What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?
Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
