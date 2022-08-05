ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

All-inclusive playground coming to Dillon State Park

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago

NASHPORT — Area children of all abilities will have a new play area by next year at Dillon State Park.

The Ohio State Parks Foundation (OSPF) received a $293,000 grant from the J.W. & M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation to create an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) playground at Dillon State Park.

Lisa Daris, the OSPF executive director, noted the new inclusive playground will replace the current one near the beach area of Dillon State Park. The unit will have accessible ramps, swings, play equipment and sensory displays, while also featuring a rubber surfacing fall zone and updated walkways, seating areas and accessories.

Daris said the planning remains in the design stage, but the goal is to have the new playground built and ready for use by the spring.

Several companies will be utilized for this new addition, noted Daris. These companies will be doing the site preparations and walkway improvements, and Snider Recreation, Inc. is the lead on the playground design and installation.

The Straker Foundation believed this project was worthy of its support.

"The J.W. & M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation believes Dillon State Park is one of Muskingum County’s gems, and we are happy to support the construction of a handicapped accessible playground there," said Susan Holdren, president and executive director of the Straker Foundation. "This work continues the vision of our founders; my parents were enthusiastic about helping children have access to healthy, outdoor activities."

Founded in 2021, the OSPF raises funds through donations and grants that preserve, protect, and enhance Ohio State Parks. Funding has equipped multiple state parks with ADA amenities such as this playground, ADA hiking chairs, picnic tables, kayaks, beach mats, boat launches, and trails.

OSPF has raised nearly $1,000,000 to make Ohio State Parks more inclusive. They will be featuring their achievements this summer by revealing new amenities available or coming soon in the parks through their social media and on their website.

“I’m grateful to the Straker Foundation for supporting improvements that keep our youngest visitors happy and active during their visit to Dillon State Park,” Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said. “Playgrounds bring such joy to kids and making the equipment more accessible will ensure even more of them can experience the sights and sounds of which childhood memories are made.”

Daris noted the support of organizations like the Straker Foundation allows the OSPF to do their work.

"These important items are often taken for granted and only noticed when they are not working or are forced to close," Daris said. "The work of the OSPF builds on this maintenance – funding above and beyond, special projects that really enhance a park visitor’s experience – like new storybook trails, accessible kayak launches, loaner equipment for those with mobility restrictions, and new playgrounds.

"Like most things we value, our parks require continued stewardship and reinvestment," she added. "The OSPF was formed for this purpose: to protect and enhance our scenic landscapes and advocate for their future."

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: All-inclusive playground coming to Dillon State Park

Comments / 1

