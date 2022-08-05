ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Downpours/storms possible into Friday night, potential flooding

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on longisland.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit mid-30s next week in ‘unusually dry’ August

Temperatures are set to soar into the 30s this week as another heatwave grips the UK. Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday before the heatwave rolls over into next week during what is expected to be an unusually dry August, forecasters said.The Met Office urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and South East England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy