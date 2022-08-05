ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democratic strategists take stock of President Biden's job performance

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Read on www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill

Democrats could be on the brink of a major victory in Congress. Tonight, the Senate is taking up their bill that includes historic climate investments, measures to reduce drug prices and tax changes to lower the deficit. Democrats call it the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans, though, argue the spending will make inflation worse. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is on Capitol Hill following this rare weekend session. Hi there.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Connecticut Public

Senate Dems are closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's work ahead

The Senate is getting ready for a long weekend of work on what Democrats call the Inflation Reduction Act. It's a wide-ranging bill tackling climate change, manufacturing, health care, prescription drugs and taxes. And now that it's earned the blessing of Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, the last Democratic holdout, the bill has the 50 votes it needs to pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated this development today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary

Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Job Performance#Stock#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#Npr
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy