Power returns in Calhoun County following Wednesday storms, Consumers expects full restoration on Friday

Calhoun County mobile recycling center pilot program to start next month.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County will begin a new mobile recycling center pilot program in September. The County received a 2020 EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grant to purchase a truck and recycling trailer for use in rural townships to increase recycling access. Based on data collected from use...
Teenager injured in Saturday afternoon Clear Lake vehicle-bicycle collision
CLEAR LAKE, IN (WTVB) – A Fort Wayne teenager was injured Saturday afternoon when his bike was struck by a vehicle in Clear Lake, Indiana. Clear Lake Town Marshal Chris Emerick says the crash happened at about 3:12 p.m. on County Road 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive.
Pollack pleased with results of marketing program to help fill position openings
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Sheriff John Pollack told the Board of Commissioners during their work session last Thursday that their marketing program with Second Story Marketing is now complete. Pollack felt the campaign went well. He was hoping for higher numbers. The goal was to recruit six...
Steuben County Sheriff’s Department releases further information on Friday’s fatal crash
ORLAND, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department has released updated and corrected information regarding a fatal crash on State Road 120 east of Orland, Indiana which took place on Friday afternoon. The individuals in the 2012 Volkswagen have been identified. The driver of the vehicle was...
Next meeting for Women Who Care of Branch County set for August 17
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – All women in the community are invited to join Women Who Care of Branch County for their next meeting on Wednesday, August 17. The in-person meeting will be held at ProMedica Community Care and Conference Center. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the meeting...
One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana
MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
Crouch and Reif crowned Branch County Fair Queen and King
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Carleigh Crouch and Jacob Reif were announced as the 2022 Branch County Fair queen and king on Sunday night at the Dearth Community Center. Crouch is a 13-year member of Obedient K-9 4-H Club and a six-year member of Branch Area Careers Center FFA Chapter. She is a 2022 graduate of Quincy High School and is the daughter of Chuck and Lisa Crouch.
Baseball tournament, Pickups and Semi Pulls set for Day 2 of Branch County Fair
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The start of the Junior Baseball Tournament along with the Street Legal Pickups and Semi Pulls in the Amphitheater highlight the second day of the Branch County Fair. Also on the schedule will be the Judging of Hobbies & Collections and Sheep Showmanship. Stock Horses...
Danbury gets one year in jail and two years probation on third degree home invasion charge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater area man was given a one year Branch County Jail sentence on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a guilty plea in June to Third Degree Home Invasion . 43-year-old Chad Danbury was also placed on two years probation and...
BUSINESS BEAT: United Methodist Church Thrift Shop honored for 60 years of service
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Union City’s United Methodist Church Thrift Shop has been honored for 60 years of service to the community. The Village Council adopted an official proclamation to mark the occasion and Village President William Avery was on hand to present the proclamation to the Thrift Shop during their celebration last Saturday.
Calhoun detectives ask for public’s help in search for wanted female
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking information about the whereabouts of a wanted female. 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts. She is wanted for Forgery, Fraud, Failure to Appear...
OBITUARY: James (Jim) Alfred Brown
James (Jim) Alfred Brown, 85, formerly of Coldwater, died August 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13 at the First Presbyterian Church in Coldwater, MI. A reception will follow. Jim was born February 27, 1937, in Alma, Michigan...
Harvick back in victory lane Sunday at Michigan International Speedway
BROOKLYN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Harvick found himself back in victory lane in Michigan Sunday after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400. Harvick held off Bubba Wallace for the win while Denny Hamlin took third. It’s the fourth win in five races at the track for Harvick. The...
High School Fall Sports practices start on Monday in Michigan
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Summer vacation is over for high school athletes around the State of Michigan who are taking part in fall sports. Practice begins Monday for football, boys soccer, cross country, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis, volleyball, and girls golf. A complete list of the...
Kelly takes over as CHS Cross Country coach, practice and tryouts set for this week
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As another for high school sports gets underway, Danielle Kelly has taken over as the new cross country coach at Coldwater High School. She said on the Coldwater Cardinal Runners Facebook page, “I am super excited about this new adventure. Hoping to pass on my obsession with running to as many student athletes who want to give it a try!”
