Power returns in Calhoun County following Wednesday storms, Consumers expects full restoration on Friday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As another for high school sports gets underway, Danielle Kelly has taken over as the new cross country coach at Coldwater High School. She said on the Coldwater Cardinal Runners Facebook page, “I am super excited about this new adventure. Hoping to pass on my obsession with running to as many student athletes who want to give it a try!”

COLDWATER, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO