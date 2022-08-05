ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Power returns in Calhoun County following Wednesday storms, Consumers expects full restoration on Friday

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, MI
Government
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Hillsdale County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
County
Calhoun County, MI
Jackson County, MI
Business
Kalamazoo County, MI
Industry
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Industry
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Jackson County, MI
Industry
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Jackson County, MI
Government
Calhoun County, MI
Business
County
Hillsdale County, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Business
wtvbam.com

One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana

MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
ORLAND, IN
wtvbam.com

Crouch and Reif crowned Branch County Fair Queen and King

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Carleigh Crouch and Jacob Reif were announced as the 2022 Branch County Fair queen and king on Sunday night at the Dearth Community Center. Crouch is a 13-year member of Obedient K-9 4-H Club and a six-year member of Branch Area Careers Center FFA Chapter. She is a 2022 graduate of Quincy High School and is the daughter of Chuck and Lisa Crouch.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: James (Jim) Alfred Brown

James (Jim) Alfred Brown, 85, formerly of Coldwater, died August 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13 at the First Presbyterian Church in Coldwater, MI. A reception will follow. Jim was born February 27, 1937, in Alma, Michigan...
COLDWATER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wtvbam.com

High School Fall Sports practices start on Monday in Michigan

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Summer vacation is over for high school athletes around the State of Michigan who are taking part in fall sports. Practice begins Monday for football, boys soccer, cross country, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis, volleyball, and girls golf. A complete list of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Kelly takes over as CHS Cross Country coach, practice and tryouts set for this week

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As another for high school sports gets underway, Danielle Kelly has taken over as the new cross country coach at Coldwater High School. She said on the Coldwater Cardinal Runners Facebook page, “I am super excited about this new adventure. Hoping to pass on my obsession with running to as many student athletes who want to give it a try!”
COLDWATER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy