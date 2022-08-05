Democrats' drug pricing bill could lead to higher launch prices

Read on www.axios.com
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Insulin price cap for private insurers pulled from reconciliation bill
Senate Republicans blocked the $35 cap on out-of-pocket spending on insulin for patients enrolled in private insurance in the reconciliation package. Why it matters: The drug costs eight times more in the U.S. than 32 other high-income nations, according to a 2020 study commissioned by the Health and Human Services Department.
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
NY Fed survey: Inflation expectations are plunging
Americans' expectations for future inflation plunged in July, at least according to one closely watched survey out this morning. That's great news for anyone who doesn't want current prices to become the new normal. Driving the news: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations showed steep...
Second terms for Biden, Trump "worst thing" for U.S., voters say in new poll
A large number of Americans say a second term for President Biden or former President Trump is the "worst thing" that could happen to the country, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll out this week. What to watch: A rematch of the 2020 election could be in the making, with...
Charted: GOP's state-level dominance
Republicans have maintained control over more state legislative seats than Democrats for more than a decade straight, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures and Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have the power to shape voting rules, gun control laws, abortion access and other issues that...
Lawyers get specific on the "decentralization" of crypto projects
"Decentralization" is this abstract term that floats all over crypto. It comes off like one of those tedious buzzwords that business people favor (such as: "solutions," "bespoke," and "synergy"). The big picture: Attorneys who see a future in blockchains have gotten serious about articulating what decentralization really means in terms...
Why the climate bill's Senate passage matters
Congress is poised to pass the most important climate bill in U.S. history, the first step in a years-long effort to transform the measure into a massive, real-world expansion of clean energy. The big picture: If the House approves the Senate-passed bill unchanged, sending it to President Biden's desk, it...
Ethereum's best known privacy tool falls under U.S. sanctions
Tornado Cash has been added to Office of Foreign Asset Control's (OFAC) list of sanctioned internet services, shutting down a key privacy tool for Ethereum users, one frequently used by cybercriminals. Why it matters: Tornado Cash is a non-custodial mixer that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows an Ethereum...
Senate Democrats pass $740 billion tax, climate and health care bill
Senate Democrats on Sunday passed their sweeping, $740 billion tax, climate and health care reconciliation package after an all-night session, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Why it matters: The 51-50 passage of the bill, just three months before the midterm elections, is a massive victory for...
Inflation hikes causing delayed care for minorities: poll
Inflation is making it harder for Americans — particularly minorities — to afford timely medical care for serious illnesses, according to a new national poll. Why it matters: It's just one of the findings from the poll, which took up the recent consequences of inflation, particularly on minorities.
Biden: Infrastructure, reconciliation bills can help Kentucky rebuild
President Joe Biden on Monday touted recent bipartisan legislation as a tool to help eastern Kentucky rebuild from the devastating floods that killed 38 people. The big picture: Senate Democrats finally passed a $740 billion tax, climate and health care reconciliation package on Sunday after more than a year of negotiations. The bill follows the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that Congress passed last November.
Two Americas Index: Red-blue migration
Democrats thinking about moving to another state are about twice as likely to consider blue states than red or swing states — and Republicans' preference for red states over the alternatives is even more pronounced — according to the latest findings from our Axios-Ipsos Two Americas Index. Why...
Royce White failed to disclose purpose of some expenditures from campaign funds: FEC filing
A Minnesota congressional candidate spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds at popular retailers in recent months without explaining in his fundraising report how many of the purchases were used for his campaign, an Axios review of Federal Election Commission records found.Why it matters: Some of the expenditures reported in 5th Congressional District candidate Royce White's recent campaign finance filing could run afoul of FEC reporting requirements and rules prohibiting the use of political funds for personal use, two experts told Axios.The big picture: The Royce White for Congress committee lists dozens of purchases totaling more than $10,000 at large...
Biden's BFD
Joe Biden has defied expectations, earning a legacy as a president who got big things done with a deeply divided Congress. The big question for Democrats: Can the same man whose dismal approval ratings have dragged them down all year now rescue their House and Senate majorities?. Driving the news:...
