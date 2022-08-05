Democrats' drug pricing bill could lead to higher launch prices

A Minnesota congressional candidate spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds at popular retailers in recent months without explaining in his fundraising report how many of the purchases were used for his campaign, an Axios review of Federal Election Commission records found.Why it matters: Some of the expenditures reported in 5th Congressional District candidate Royce White's recent campaign finance filing could run afoul of FEC reporting requirements and rules prohibiting the use of political funds for personal use, two experts told Axios.The big picture: The Royce White for Congress committee lists dozens of purchases totaling more than $10,000 at large...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO