Four-star safety trending back to Ohio State as a flurry of crystal ball picks come in

6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
Swinney says team's negatively recruiting against Clemson haven't been 'negative enough'
Thomas Austin didn't realize how much negative recruiting went on until he got on the recruiting trail. That's nothing new to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who met with the media Friday afternoon as the (...)
Crystal Ball: 4-star Coen Carr set to announce decision on Tuesday, August 9th
Coen Carr, the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is set to make his college decision on Tuesday, November 9th.
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
Recruiting lines have gone quiet for Mark Fletcher since Ohio State commit - with one exception
After committing to Ohio State University April 12, Plantation (FL) American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher hasn’t heard much from other schools around the country. Except for one. The Miami Hurricanes have not stopped heavily recruiting him.
Scotty Middleton, Sunrise Christian Academy 5-star small forward, commits to Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the weekend with the nation's No. 5 basketball recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. That group was built on the depth of three in-state four-star talents - Chaminade Julienne shooting guard George Washington III, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal and St. ...
College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings
Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?. A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media. The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.
BOOM! Ohio State basketball lands 5-star small forward, Scotty Middleton
It’s been a pretty good weekend on the recruiting front for a couple of Ohio State programs. On Saturday, the football team received a big boost with the commitment of 4-star linebacker Arvell Reese, and that was followed on Sunday with the basketball program also getting into the act.
Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Basketball Among Finalists for 4-Star Recruit
Aug. 6: Dailyn Swain, a 2023 four-star recruit out of Ohio, has included Ohio State among his top-five schools. Also, 2023 four-star guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. will choose between Indiana, Maryland and Virginia on Sunday.
Ohio State basketball 5-star target to announce college choice Sunday
The Ohio State basketball team is fresh off of a major commitment from 4-star small forward Devin Royal this past week, but now it’s time to turn our attention to another potential BOOM!. High 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton, out of Wichita, Kansas, will let the college basketball world...
BOOM! Ohio State gets commitment from four-star LB Arvell Reese
The Ohio State football team has been looking for some good recruiting news on the defensive side of the ball. And today the Buckeyes got that good news as four-star linebacker Arvell Reese gave his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes. Reese chose Ohio State over Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, and USC...
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition
Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football fall camp on ‘In the Trenches’
‘Observe, emulate, surpass.’ That appears to be Jim Harbaugh’s mantra during fall camp. The Michigan Wolverines are four practices into fall camp, preparing for the 2022 season. While pundits across the country expect the maize and blue to cede their Big Ten championship back to rival Ohio State, the Wolverines have no intention on doing so. Those same pundits exclaim that there’s no way that the defense could come close to last year’s output, yet Harbaugh is confident that through observing and emulating, this group — without Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, and Dax Hill — could surpass it.
