ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A daughter keeps her dad's memory alive by restoring his old Ford Mustang

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Read on www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Connecticut Public

After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'

Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of love missives about families, fortunes and the American West set in the opening months of the Second World War. And it's melodic and clear-eyed about America's offenses, too. The fact that we can read this novel at all is a kind of masterpiece. Marianne Wiggins endured a massive stroke in 2016 when she was just a few chapters short of finishing "Properties Of Thirst." Her daughter, the photographer Lara Porzak, helped guide the story to the end. And Marianne Wiggins, the Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of "John Dollar" and "Evidence Of Things Unseen" and other great novels joins us now.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Connecticut Public

Her father's wartime piano accompanied joyful moments

It's time now for StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative, recording and sharing the stories of service members and their families. During World War II, Steinway & Sons at first couldn't make pianos because of restrictions on copper, brass and other materials. Then it won a contract to build special instruments called Victory Verticals, lightweight uprights that used less metal and that soldiers could play in their encampments.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy