Ackerman's 'Fifth Act' focuses on the final week of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan

The women desperate to work in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Since their takeover a year ago, the Taliban have squeezed Afghan women out of public life, imposing suffocating restrictions on where they can work, how they can travel, and what they can wear. Earlier this year, the religious police ordered women to cover themselves completely in public, preferably including their faces. qb/lis/ecl-fox/ser
Crispus Attucks
Elliot Ackerman
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Killing of al-Qaeda leader renews tensions with the Taliban

There are still many questions that swirl around the U.S. drone strike that killed the leader of al-Qaida in Kabul last weekend. Ayman al-Zawahiri was Osama bin Laden's deputy, and he led al-Qaida after U.S. forces killed Bin Laden in 2011. Zawahiri's killing marks the end of a 21-year manhunt and the beginning of renewed tensions between the U.S. and the Taliban. NPR's Arezou Rezvani has been following developments from Kabul and joins us now.
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
Russia is open to freeing Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap

Brittney Griner may get her freedom yet. On Thursday, a Moscow court sentenced her to nine years in prison for carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil into Russia where she plays professional basketball during the WNBA's off-season. But there are hints Moscow and Washington may be moving toward a possible prisoner swap that could free her. NPR's Charles Maynes has been following the trial and joins us from Moscow. Thank you for being with us.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip had major significance — and potential consequences

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on Taiwanese soil for less for less than 24 hours this week. But China, which claims the island nation as Chinese territory, has demonstrated its dismay with military exercises and by shutting down avenues of cooperation. We're joined now by somebody who joined the speaker on that trip, Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey. Thanks so much for being with us, Mr. Kim.
Senate Dems are closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's work ahead

The Senate is getting ready for a long weekend of work on what Democrats call the Inflation Reduction Act. It's a wide-ranging bill tackling climate change, manufacturing, health care, prescription drugs and taxes. And now that it's earned the blessing of Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, the last Democratic holdout, the bill has the 50 votes it needs to pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated this development today.
Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill

Democrats could be on the brink of a major victory in Congress. Tonight, the Senate is taking up their bill that includes historic climate investments, measures to reduce drug prices and tax changes to lower the deficit. Democrats call it the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans, though, argue the spending will make inflation worse. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is on Capitol Hill following this rare weekend session. Hi there.
The tiger count in Nepal has tripled in recent years

There was good news out of the forests of Nepal last month. On World Tiger Day, the country announced the results of the latest national survey. Three hundred and fifty-five tigers now roam Nepal - nearly triple the number in recent years. But at the same time, there is an increase in conflict with humans. Danielle Preiss has the story.
Dua Lipa is now an honorary ambassador of the European nation Kosovo

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Dua Lipa is now an honorary ambassador of Kosovo. The pop star's parents are from Kosovo, and Dua Lipa lived in the small European country for about four years as a teenager before moving back to the U.K. She told her 85 million Instagram followers all about being honored by the president, writing that young people in Kosovo deserve the freedom to travel and to dream big. She must have felt like she was "Levitating."
Blinken is in South Africa for talks on a new strategy for the region

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level talks in South Africa and laying out a new strategy for U.S. relations in the region. The U.S. is vying for influence on the continent, seeking to counter China's involvement and shape the narrative around the war in Ukraine. Blinken's trip follows recent visits from top Russian and Chinese officials.
Moscow's ex-chief rabbi warns of growing pressures fraying Russia's Jewish community

It's been nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and we're going to spend this next part of the program hearing two very different voices of protest against Vladimir Putin's Russia. First, we turn to a leader in Russia's Jewish community who has fled the country. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt moved to Russia as the Soviet Union was crumbling to build up the Jewish community that had been suppressed under Soviet rule. And as Moscow's chief rabbi for almost 30 years, he became one of Russia's most influential Jewish figures. But then, two weeks after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Rabbi Goldschmidt and his wife packed two suitcases and quietly fled the country. Now he's speaking out about his decision to leave. Last week, I spoke with Rabbi Goldschmidt about why he left and what the war has meant for Russia's Jewish community.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

