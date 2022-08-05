How to spot if your child is experiencing back-to-school stress

Read on www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
Scientists say when it comes to the brain, nothing good happens after midnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new paper published in Frontiers in Network Physiology, scientists claim a person’s brain is not meant to be awake after midnight. Neurologists at Massachusetts General Hospital reviewed evidence regarding the link between brain function, the body’s sleep-wake cycle and human behavior at night. They discovered chemicals in the brain change driving negative shifts in both attitude and behavior.
Dress for Success Clothing Drive to benefit Central Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boone County Commissioners and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Dress For Success Indianapolis (DFSI), are hosting a clothing donation drive August 5-15. DFSI empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools that are necessary to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Hancock County Sheriff warning parents about man approaching children
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached children waiting for the bus Monday morning. Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen driving through The Havens subdivision near Co. Rd. 500 W and U.S. 40. The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was asking children if they needed a ride to school.
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
WTHI
IU Health responds to new abortion bans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."
Haven’t had COVID yet? Here are some possible reasons why
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is everywhere with each mutation being more contagious than the last. But, some have managed to stay healthy and safe from infection this whole time. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who shared some possible reasons why.
cbs4indy.com
Girl born with cleft palate finds best friend in dog with same condition
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emmalyn was born with a common birth condition, a cleft lip/palate. Her life with this condition is not met with loneliness, however, but rather, a lot of joy. “She is resilient,” said April Allgood, mother of 4-year-old Emmalyn. Emmalyn was born with a cleft lip...
indyschild.com
7 Local Playdates Spots that Adults Will Enjoy Too
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. 7 spots near Indianapolis for playdate parents can enjoy too:. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and...
Ivy Tech Community College offers affordable training and education
There are many things to consider when thinking about a college education, and now we’re introducing Education Mondays with Ivy Tech Community College. Dr. Lorenzo Esters is the Indianapolis Campus Chancellor and joined us today to give more information about his vision for post-secondary education in Indianapolis. Esters spoke...
Former Indiana DCS case worker gets 3 years of probation
A former Indiana DCS family case manager in Bartholomew County will serve three years of probation and must pay $1,741 in restitution after admitting to obstruction of a child abuse assessment.
Black community feels left out of DeHaan Estate development talks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — M Development, a developer based in Aspen, Colorado, recently bought the 100-plus-acre DeHaan Estate and is now asking the City of Indianapolis to rezone it into commercial property. However, some members of the Black community that live around the Estate say they’ve been left out of...
inkfreenews.com
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
Current Publishing
All Carmel Clay School campuses to have school resource officer beginning this fall
When school resumes Aug. 10, Carmel Clay Schools will have met its goal to have at least one school resource officer committed to every campus. SROs have been stationed at Carmel High School and Carmel’s three middle schools for years, but after voters approved a school safety referendum in 2019 CCS began expanding the program to elementary schools.
‘This really is history’: world’s first smart mailbox in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Lawrence is opening its doors for new technology for mail delivery. On Monday, traditional postal mail was delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. The smart mailbox can receive or send food, medicine, groceries, and more. “We’ve talked to the Guinness...
Edinburgh lost child found walking on US-31, water rescue called off
EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off. Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses […]
Lilly: Abortion law will make it harder for future investments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company says Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, signed into law Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb, could make it more difficult to attract talent and negatively impact plans for future growth in the state. In a Saturday morning statement, Lilly...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
Lilly, Visit Indy speak out against abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hours after Governor Eric Holcomb signed a strict new abortion bill into law, one of Indiana’s largest companies spoke out against the measure. “Lilly recognizes that abortion is a divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana. Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States. We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s – and Indiana’s – ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world. While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.
