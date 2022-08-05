2023 Mini Cooper Rendering: This Is How We Think It's Going To Look

Read on www.motor1.com
Related
2023 BMW i7 Looks Big And Heavy Lumbering Around The Nurburgring
The first-ever BMW i7 is now on the production lines together with the new 7 Series at the company’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for this fall and it seems that the automaker is still making final adjustments to the luxury duo. Completely uncamouflaged prototypes were recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring, suggesting some final tweaks are probably being made.
2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review: For The Contrarian
You have to give kudos to Genesis for keeping the G90 alive at all. The automaker could have done away with it entirely, built another crossover, and blocked the two or three people on Instagram who might have complained. Sales numbers for the G90 in the US paint a very...
Opel Astra Electric Hot Hatch In The Works To Rival VW ID.3 GTX
A new Astra OPC? Yes, please. The current sixth generation Opel Astra has been on sale in Europe since November last year, though limited availability has been affecting negatively its sales across the continent. However, soon the automaker will spice up the C-segment model’s lineup with an all-electric version scheduled to arrive at the brand’s showrooms next year. It seems that the executives from Russelsheim are even considering a hot hatch version of that car.
Audi Hints At More Powerful RS6 Avant And A 'Very Special' Version
Perfect for a one-car garage, the Audi RS6 is an all-rounder by offering a great blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. It's a breath of fresh share in a world of RS, AMG, and M SUVs, provided you can handle the prohibitive asking price. The Four Rings are just about done with the development of combustion engines, but there's still life left in the twin-turbo V8. More power is in tow for the 4.0-liter, and it's coming soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Next-Gen Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Spied Showing Future Hot Hatch
It reportedly rides on an evolution of the current platform. Mini plans to sell electric and combustion-powered versions of the next-gen Cooper Hardtop simultaneously for the model's next generation. These spy shots catch the development of the hot John Cooper Works model with an ICE under the hood. This car...
Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric
Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R
The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhart MH3 GTR Tunes BMW M3 Competition To 641 HP
The German tuner Manhart gets ahold of the latest BMW M3 Competition and tunes it to create the one-off MH3 GTR. The company gives the speedy sedan comprehensive upgrades to the powertrain, suspension, and styling. The MH3 GTR continues to use the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. Manhart's MHtronik auxiliary control...
New Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spied Testing Alongside Regular Model
Audi’s lineup of EVs will grow with the introduction of the Q6 E-Tron crossover. When it arrives, it’ll be available in two body styles, and a new batch of spy shots has captured the Sportback variant testing alongside the regular model. The new photos show Audi covering up...
VW Golf 9 In Doubt Due To Rising Costs With Development Of ICE Cars
In March 2021, Volkswagen was eager to announce that the Golf, T-Roc, Tiguan, and Passat would all get next-generation models. That statement might have been a bit premature in the case of the compact hatchback/wagon duo as the company's newly appointed CEO remains cautious about the Golf's future. In an interview with the German paper Welt, Thomas Schäfer said a decision about developing a ninth-generation model has not been taken yet.
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Looking Ready For Production
There's been another sighting of what we believe is the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS. Yes, it's a big name. But if our sources are correct, it will earn that RS badge in grand fashion with nearly 500 horsepower hiding under the engine cover. This new range-topping 718 Boxster was...
Lamborghini Aventador RC Car Gets Turned Into A Functional Drone
There's no shortage of flying car concepts throughout history. Marrying the automobile and airplane has been a long-promised dream, but building them and making them safe is no easy task. People struggle to handle the road-bound vehicles today's automakers are producing, and adding flight capability to their complexity won't help.
Mercedes E 55 AMG Wagon Without Limiter Makes Top Speed Autobahn Blast
There's still plenty of love for the W211 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For those not familiar with Merc's platform designations, this is the third-gen E-Class that spanned a majority of the 2000s. In E 55 AMG trim, both sedans and estates packed a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine churning out 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts). That's still a hefty figure today, so you can imagine what these monster Mercs were like 15 years ago.
Mercedes-AMG One Technical Video Shows Just How Complicated The Hypercar Really Is
Nearly seven years since the concept was revealed, the Mercedes-AMG One finally made its debut in production form in late May. A forbidden fruit in the United States because regulations would hamper performance, the F1-engined hypercar was delayed a few times since the engineers had a hard time meeting emissions regulations. The fact an F1 engine idles at 5,000 rpm certainly didn't help, and bringing it down to 1,200 rpm posed quite a challenge.
2023 VW ID.4 Debuts With New Base Trim Starting At $38,790
The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 arrives with a new entry-level Standard grade and updates throughout the trim levels. VW is now building the EV in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The improved model goes on sale this fall. All grades of the ID.4 look a bit different for the 2023 model year. The exterior...
2023 Fiat Fastback Revealed To Take Coupe-SUVs Mainstream
Fiat Brazil's answer to the Volkswagen Nivus (sold in Europe as the Taigo) has arrived in the form of the new Fastback after a namesake concept unveiled back in November 2018. It's a small SUV beaten with the coupe stick and mechanically related to the Pulse by riding on the same MLA platform. It's essentially an evolution of the MP1 architecture used for the Argo and Cronos.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of August 1
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Audi Q6 E-Tron will...
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Making Great Sounds While Lapping Nurburgring
BMW will reportedly make just 50 of them. BMW is busy turning the M4 into the 3.0 CSL Hommage. The development requires lots of laps around the track, and that process is currently underway at the Nürburgring. This video shows the upcoming, limited-run model on the move around the famous circuit.
Dad Builds Wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept Replica For Son’s Birthday
It’s soothing to watch master woodcarvers create something unique from nature. They carve, whittle, and trim the wood into delicate shapes and stunning finished pieces. The latest creation from the ND - Woodworking Art YouTube channel qualifies for that distinction as it’s more than a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept. It’s a birthday present that moves under its own power.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0