Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin

FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Blinken commits U.S. to defending Philippines against armed attacks
MANILA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Philippines on Saturday that the United States would come to its defence if attacked in the South China Sea, seeking to allay concerns about the extent of the U.S. commitment to a mutual defence treaty.
Albert Woodfox, who survived decades of solitary confinement, dies
Albert Woodfox, the author and activist who spent 43 years in solitary confinement, died this week at the age of 75. He was one of three men known as the Angola 3, with long stretches spent in isolation at the notorious Angola prison farm in Louisiana. 2019 we asked Mr. Woodfox to read from his memoir, "Solitary," in which he detailed the decades where he spent 23 hours a day confined to a 6-by-9-foot cell.
A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message
I'm usually based in the Middle East as NPR's correspondent in Jerusalem, where there's always a torrent of news, as there is today, with the Israeli military unleashing deadly airstrikes in Gaza and Palestinian militants there firing back with rockets. This never-ending news about conflict in the region ends up overshadowing a lot of other important stories from there, including those about undercurrents in the Middle East that are challenging and changing society, which is why I want to take this time to introduce you to a pop singer.
The Taliban focus on the Islamic State whose attacks target the Shiite minority
The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri exposed the ongoing threat from al-Qaida in Afghanistan, but the Taliban are focused on the Islamic State. NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul. AREZOU REZVANI, BYLINE: When you ask Afghans what's changed since the Taliban's return to power a year...
Kenya's pro-pot presidential candidate
Kenya is electing a new president on Tuesday. And one of the four candidates is promising to transform the country by legalizing marijuana, hanging corrupt politicians and exporting hyena testicles. His long-shot campaign is rife with comedy, but it might also signal a different kind of politics in the country. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports.
White adults receive the most financial help from older relatives, poll shows
White adults are over twice as likely as others to get sizable financial help from parents. That is one finding from a new poll by NPR and Harvard University that sheds light on America's stark racial wealth gap. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports. JENNIFER LUDDEN, BYLINE: Angela Chevaux and her husband...
nationalinterest.org
More Subs Needed: Attack Submarines Are the Best Way to Defend Taiwan
Newer quieting technologies, coupled with the rapid acquisition of undersea drones and improved torpedoes, make attacks from the sea more likely to be successful. Surface ships are of course visible to an enemy from miles away, most drones and aircraft are easily detectable, and ground-based weapons such as missile launchers and interceptors can be seen by satellites. This means that the Chinese military will likely be aware of any prepositioned assets put in place to deter or stop an amphibious assault on Taiwan. But what about submarines? From the standpoint of undetectability, could submarines be the best way for the United States and its allies to stop a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, if they chose to intervene?
Gun violence persists in north Minneapolis as advocates push back
MINNEAPOLIS – While the auditorium at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis is a common place for messages to be shared, the roughly 150 people there Saturday evening got a different kind of sermon – centered on preventing community violence.The event, put on in part by the Twin Cities-based 'Man Up Club', focused on reaching young people through the message of the gospel."I hope that this would be a movement that would move young people toward empowerment, toward faith, that young people would step up," said Man Up Club founder Korey Dean.Dean founded the club in 2012, and in the years...
Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Two men vying for the Navajo Nation presidency announced their running mates Monday, choosing candidates from the New Mexico portion of the reservation to broaden their appeal. Navajo President Jonathan Nez selected Chad Abeyta, a 33-year-old political newcomer who is an Air Force veteran and works as an attorney in the tribe’s legislative branch. Nez said Abeyta has strong family values and a bootstrap mentality, and highlighted that Abeyta returned to the reservation after finishing college. “I’m honored to join this team,” Abeyta said. “I bring to the table leadership skills, critical thinking, and I plan to use creative solutions to addressing a lot of these things.” Buu Nygren picked Richelle Montoya, the 45-year-old elected leader of the Torreon/Star Lake Chapter and a school board member whose husband is an Army veteran. Nygren highlighted Montoya as a woman and a mother who will challenge the status quo and ensure that ordinary Navajos’ voices are heard.
Her father's wartime piano accompanied joyful moments
It's time now for StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative, recording and sharing the stories of service members and their families. During World War II, Steinway & Sons at first couldn't make pianos because of restrictions on copper, brass and other materials. Then it won a contract to build special instruments called Victory Verticals, lightweight uprights that used less metal and that soldiers could play in their encampments.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a well-known U.S. city or town that has a two-word name. I'm going to give you rhymes for the respective parts. You name the places. Last week's challenge: Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?
A jury tags Alex Jones with $45.2 million in punitive damages for 2 Sandy Hook parents
A Texas jury decided Friday that conspiracy theory purveyor Alex Jones will pay one family $45.2 million in punitive damages after spreading lies about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The jury's decision Friday came the day after it awarded the parents of slain first grader $4.1 million...
End Nuclear Weapons Before They End Us | Opinion
Nuclear weapons treat human beings as matter. In the terrible blast furnace face of them, we humans are nothing but fuel to their fire.
