Clearing up some of the myths that have popped up about monkeypox

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. (Imitating yawn). Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Well, here's a job that pays you to sleep. A brand of mattress is looking for part-timers to sleep in their stores. Casper says the ideal candidate should have exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible and the ability to sleep through anything, although they do have to stay awake long enough to post their experiences on social media. I think I just found my sleepy side hustle.

