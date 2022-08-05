Clearing up some of the myths that have popped up about monkeypox

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Here's one that pays you to sleep
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. (Imitating yawn). Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Well, here's a job that pays you to sleep. A brand of mattress is looking for part-timers to sleep in their stores. Casper says the ideal candidate should have exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible and the ability to sleep through anything, although they do have to stay awake long enough to post their experiences on social media. I think I just found my sleepy side hustle.
JOBS・
Poll: 1 in 5 seriously ill Black Americans had a hard time getting medical care
A new poll indicates 27% of Black Americans saw someone in their household become seriously ill in the past year. Among them, 18% say they were unable to get needed care. Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
Pakistan's beloved mangoes are at risk as climate change shrinks harvest
Pakistan's summers are hot, like brutally hot. But they're eagerly anticipated because summer is the season for what Pakistanis call the king of fruit - mangoes. NPR's Diaa Hadid reports from Rawalpindi. DIAA HADID, BYLINE: It's summertime, and teenagers do what they do in summer - whizzing around on rides...
IN THIS ARTICLE
To solve the mystery of long COVID and chronic fatigue, researchers look to an older disease
Netia McCray likes to start her day with a cup of coffee. But sometimes, making that cup can be too much. McCray became sick with COVID more than two years ago and never fully recovered. Since then, simple tasks deplete her energy. She still has trouble breathing, moving and thinking...
