FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Democrats pull off climate, health and tax bill in weekend sessions
A big victory in Congress today for President Biden and his party. After a lengthy debate that stretched from yesterday, through the night and into this afternoon, the Senate passed a major spending bill titled the Inflation Reduction Act. It's a $700 billion-plus package of tax and spending measures that Democrats say will fight inflation, reduce drug prices and help counter climate change. The final vote was strictly along party lines, with all 50 Republicans opposed and Vice President Kamala Harris casting her tiebreaking vote in favor. Joining us now with the latest is NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, welcome.
The Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act and it moves on to the House
Senate Democrats have passed a major climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. It is a centerpiece of President Biden's agenda. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: It's been a long, tough and winding road. But at last, at last, we have arrived. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Republicans rail against the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, calling for the FBI to be destroyed and defunded
Calls to defund and destroy a law enforcement organization stand in contrast to legislation the GOP introduced to oppose progressive pushes to defund police.
Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy
Let's turn now to a top economic adviser to President Biden. Brian Deese is director of the National Economic Council. Director, how exactly does the Inflation Reduction Act reduce inflation?. BRIAN DEESE: Well, it does it in two ways. The first is it lowers costs for families. And so millions...
Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China’s influence to flourish. Sherman said the U.S. has always been a Pacific nation. She said it has been a priority for President Joe Biden to rebuild alliances and relationships around the world, and officials were using “every vehicle possible” to collaborate with Pacific partners.
What to watch this primary day in Connecticut
Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a primary election that will set the stage for the state’s general election on Nov. 8. Ballots vary depending on voter location, but races include statewide primaries for the office of secretary of the state and state treasurer. There is also a contest for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District and a number of state legislative seats.
These Ukrainian volunteers recover soldiers' remains to return them to their families
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Outside a morgue in the central eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a scene plays out all day, every day. Coffin lids are brought out and leaned against a wall, along with large crosses and flowers. The coffins soon follow, the pale face of a dead soldier sometimes visible inside. They're slid inside a waiting van; the lids put on.
