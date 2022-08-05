WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China’s influence to flourish. Sherman said the U.S. has always been a Pacific nation. She said it has been a priority for President Joe Biden to rebuild alliances and relationships around the world, and officials were using “every vehicle possible” to collaborate with Pacific partners.

