Connecticut Public

Democrats pull off climate, health and tax bill in weekend sessions

A big victory in Congress today for President Biden and his party. After a lengthy debate that stretched from yesterday, through the night and into this afternoon, the Senate passed a major spending bill titled the Inflation Reduction Act. It's a $700 billion-plus package of tax and spending measures that Democrats say will fight inflation, reduce drug prices and help counter climate change. The final vote was strictly along party lines, with all 50 Republicans opposed and Vice President Kamala Harris casting her tiebreaking vote in favor. Joining us now with the latest is NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, welcome.
Connecticut Public

Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
Connecticut Public

Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary

Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
The Associated Press

Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China’s influence to flourish. Sherman said the U.S. has always been a Pacific nation. She said it has been a priority for President Joe Biden to rebuild alliances and relationships around the world, and officials were using “every vehicle possible” to collaborate with Pacific partners.
Connecticut Public

What to watch this primary day in Connecticut

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a primary election that will set the stage for the state’s general election on Nov. 8. Ballots vary depending on voter location, but races include statewide primaries for the office of secretary of the state and state treasurer. There is also a contest for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District and a number of state legislative seats.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

