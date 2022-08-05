A very personal mission: Granville’s love for Pelotonia motivates more than those who ride

Tammy Nickerson has a different perspective of Pelotonia this year.

"I feel like I belong to a club now that I never wanted to belong," she said.

Instead of riding in support of others battling cancer, people are riding for Nickerson.

Thousands of cyclists come through Granville for Pelotonia, an annual fundraiser for Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. The bike tour starts in Columbus or New Albany, depending on which of the 10 routes riders select, and most routes go through Granville. This year, the ride takes place on Saturday..

In 2013 and 2014, Nickerson rode with Granville’s local team, which was then known as Team Granville. However, her experience with Pelotonia took a turn she never would have thought when she was diagnosed with stage two bladder cancer in March.

"It changed everything," Nickerson said. "I went from being an active, busy person to a sick person."

Nickerson participated in Pelotonia when the village was beginning to rally around Pelotonia's message and purpose.

The team, which is now known as Team Granville Spokesman, has seen a dip in participation since the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it continues to produce jerseys for its members and fundraise for OSU’s The James Cancer Hospital, it is not hosting large fundraising events as a team anymore.

The team, however, brought the Pelotonia route through Granville and created the outpouring support seen on ride day throughout the community.

The start of Team Granville

On May 13, 2011, Brett Jump, a lifetime resident of Granville, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. After her diagnosis, her husband, Ben Jump, was looking for a way to support Brett as she underwent surgery and years of drug therapy, chemotherapy and radiation.

Already planning on riding in Pelotonia that year, Ben asked people in town to ride with him in support of Brett.

"As the spouse or caregiver, there's not much you can do. You try to offer emotional support. You try to offer whatever support you can, but you don't really have control of anything," Ben said. "The only thing that I felt like I had control of was 'hey, maybe we could make a peloton.'"

In total, 29 people rode that August, and they called the group of riders "Brett Jump’s Bicycle Brigade."

One individual Ben reached out to that year was Brian Crock, a local orthodontist who lost his mother-in-law to lung cancer a few years prior and joined those 29 individuals that year. Ben and Crock now are co-captains of Team Granville Spokesman and have participated for more than a decade.

After the ride in 2011, Ben and Crock realized people weren't just riding for Brett, but also for everyone in their lives who had a personal connection to cancer. In response, the two decided to create Team Granville as a community peloton, which is a group of riders.

They gained traction quickly and in 2012 had nearly 64 people ride with them. In every year since, the team has had about 30 to 50 riders participate, they said.

Spokesman for a Cure

Team Granville was not the only peloton in the area, though. Spokesman for a Cure was started in 2013 by long-time Granville resident David Schnaidt while he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Schnaidt rode in Pelotonia that year with friends and family and died on Sept. 1, 2013, nearly a month after the ride. Spokesman for a Cure never wavered, though, as those close to him continued to ride in his honor.

With two pelotons in the area, local riders who wanted to support Brett and Schnaidt felt it was difficult to choose between the two, so the teams decided to merge and became Team Granville Spokesman.

Team Granville Spokesman was quite active prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. After merging, more than 100 people rode as part of the peloton, which is its all-time high, Ben said. This year, 30 people are riding on the team.

The team often held fundraisers with Velvet Ice Cream and Donatos Pizza and promoted a fundraising event known as "Bars, Bands and Bikes" held at local bars. Team Granville Spokesman commonly had a booth set up at Granville’s Fourth of July Street Fair as well.

But the majority of the money generated comes from individual fundraising efforts of everyone who has been a part of the team. To date, the team has in total raised $1.6 million in lifetime donations with only $135,000 of that coming from fundraising events.

"Everybody's got their own story," Crock said. "Even though I think Team Granville makes it a community thing, I think Pelotonia is a very personal mission."

The impact of Pelotonia

Nickerson’s experience riding in Pelotonia continues to impact her today as she undergoes treatment at The James.

She said she chose the hospital for her care because it is the beneficiary of Pelotonia funds. She received initial treatment after her diagnosis in March, however, she was back in the hospital July 17-22 due to complications from a kidney infection.

For Pelotonia riders, their personal connection to cancer motivates them to ride. However, as Nickerson continues her cancer treatment, it is Pelotonia that motivates her.

"It’s a very emotional experience," she said. "You would pass through people that would make you tear up or start crying. The entire thing is an emotional experience."

During her July hospital stay, Nickerson’s husband brought her old Pelotonia jerseys and hung them on the TV in her room, which she said added some much needed positivity to her environment.

Nickerson said she is resting and healing every day. She is currently waiting to see what the next steps will be in terms of treatment plans.

"I plan to ride Pelotonia in the future," Nickerson said. "It’s a challenge I have to accept."

'An emotional experience'

While the various rides start in Columbus and New Albany, the majority of 20-200-mile routes go through rural areas of Licking and Franklin Counties.

"Sometimes it’s the guy holding the sign ‘thank you for saving my wife’ in the middle of the cornfield that gets you motivated," Ben said.

Historically, Pelotonia kicks off early in the morning and most riders make it to Granville between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. After riding around 67 miles, Granville is the highlight of many Pelotonia riders’ experience, both Crock and Ben said.

In Pelotonia’s first few years, the ride did not come through downtown Granville. Instead, the route went through the more rural areas of the village. It was Ben and Crook who worked with Pelotonia and Granville Village Council to move the route to Broadway.

This year, Broadway will not be shut down to street traffic. On the morning of the ride, the intersection of East Broadway and Prospect Street will be closed, and Granville Police Department officers will be stationed at every other intersection directing traffic.

GPD prioritizes large groups of riders before car traffic, Lieutenant Shawn Wilson said. If a rider is alone or in a smaller group, officers will let backed up traffic go ahead.

On race day, downtown Granville is lined with people decorated in Pelotonia gear supporting the riders. With Granville High School cheerleaders on the curbs, music playing and cowbells ringing, Nickerson said the love is palpable.

"All of the sudden, you start to hear the cheerleaders, cow bells and the church bells, and as a rider it's emotional because it's like 'holy cow,'" Ben said.

In talking about her first time riding through Granville after her cancer diagnosis, Brett was brought to tears.

"It was surreal because I grew up here," Brett said, who finished treatment in 2013. "It was pretty impressive how many people could actually identify you and call your name out. It was just amazing."

Crock said riders on Team Granville Spokesman often feel an overwhelming sense of pride when they ride through town.

"You don't often get to feel like a hero in today's world," Crock said. "Coming through Granville on Pelotonia day does."