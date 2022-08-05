ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion City Schools MEA President hopeful to be heard as leadership tackles discipline

By Sophia Veneziano, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038gdp_0h5ok8Bt00

For Marion City Schools, the last school year was filled with tension regarding claims that there was a "crisis of discipline" throughout the district, culminating with a mass exodus of teachers and upper-level administrators.

Now as the district prepares for the upcoming school year, Marion City Schools Marion Education Association President Jami Rawlins, a prominent voice asking for the board and administration to address the discipline issues, said she is optimistic after the recent staff changes in the district.

“I think that change can be a good thing. I am excited about some of our new hires and their backgrounds," she said.

Several of these new hires include the two top positions with the district, including Interim Superintendent Steve Mazzi and Assistant Superintendent Olympia Della Flora.

Mazzi was selected from the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio to replace former Superintendent Dr. Ron Iarussi after Iarussi submitted his letter of resignation in late May. Della Flora was selected to replace former Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Lawson after she resigned earlier that same month.

Rawlins said though she has already met with Mazzi in a labor management meeting to address some issues, she was to meet with Mazzi and Della Flora Friday to specifically discuss discipline. A plan would have to be made quickly as the first day for students is Aug. 16, just over a week after the first day for Marion City Schools teachers on Monday.

"I am optimistic that they’ll listen. I think we can put something together in a week’s time to have it before the kids start school," Rawlins said.

Throughout the previous school year, Rawlins consistently expressed her frustration that staff was not feeling heard by the board and administration at each monthly board meeting as teachers spoke publicly about the abuse they were experiencing from students.

She said she thinks it important that the Marion City Schools community give Mazzi respect for the work he has already begun, noting that she has observed his methodical process and expects a plan will be enacted after he learns the district.

“I appreciate the work that he’s done so far, but we are going to have to fast-track some of the work moving forward too,” Rawlins said.

Mazzi explained that in the first phase of what he is calling a "discipline review," he is meeting with district stakeholders, like Rawlins and the MEA, in order to understand how and when the district got to this place.

He said members of the administration had the chance to talk through the topic of behaviors and how to get back to the district's core mission of "inspiring a community of achievement" on their retreat last week.

“We’ve had a lot of turnover here, especially in the administrative ranks, so just trying to get back to that team idea, that we’re all in this together,” Mazzi said.

After the meeting with MEA officers Friday, Mazzi will meet with district Student Research Officers and both the Marion City Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

He also plans to examine the policies and procedures in place as well as the student code of conduct in order to determine what is either helping or hindering the process to making the district a safer place for staff and students.

“It’s not going to be this overnight thing, but I don’t think we’re going to get to where we need to be unless we understand the path to how we got here,” he said.

Rawlins said she will keep working until the buildings are a safe place that are conducive for learning to take place.

“On my end, I refuse to let it go. Our staff cannot sustain that level of chaos anymore, and it’s not fair to the kids,” she said.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243sveneziano@gannett.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Marion, OH
County
Marion County, OH
Marion, OH
Education
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Dems lambaste Ohio Gov. for attending ballgame instead of addressing mass shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats are lambasting GOP Governor Mike DeWine after he ignored a mass shooting, and instead opted to attend a baseball game and the state fair. On Sunday, nearly a dozen people were shot in Cincinnati, with the shooter fleeing the area. Instead of going to Cincinnati or issuing a statement about the tragedy, the Governor attended a Clippers game in a VIP box with the owner and then, the state fair. Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, who is challenging DeWine from across the aisle said on Monday that the Governor’s silence is unacceptable.
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year

August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion welcomes The Messy Bun

GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
GALION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Mea#Marion City
Delaware Gazette

Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23

The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — There is shock and anger coming from Worthington Monday after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found outside several households. Several residents along the street, some who have lived here their whole lives, said this type of racist propaganda, has never appeared in their community, until now. “We’re not going to […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
peakofohio.com

Construction worker charged with assault at local school

A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

City Breaks Ground On Two Significant Sawmill Projects

The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, have broken ground on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park. Sawmill Parkway...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
MARION, OH
columbusunderground.com

Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward

Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy