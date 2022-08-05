ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What Amazon Just Said Could Mean Billions in More Growth

By John Ballard
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Share prices of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are up 22% over the last month. The company's second-quarter earnings report showed the retail side struggling to return to pre-pandemic growth levels, while the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business posted strong 33% growth in revenue over the year-ago quarter, and it's not done yet.

During the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said, "AWS continues to grow at a fast pace, and we believe we're still in the early stages of enterprise and public sector adoption of the cloud."

AWS makes up 13% of Amazon's total revenue, but it has emerged as the company's most important growth driver. As it contributes more to Amazon's bottom line, Redburn analyst Alex Haissl estimates the long-term value of just AWS could be worth double Amazon's overall current market cap of $1.4 trillion.

While a timeline wasn't given as to when AWS might reach a value of $3 trillion, there are good reasons to believe Haissl is right.

AWS generates consistent growth

AWS' second-quarter growth represented a deceleration over the previous quarter's 37% year-over-year increase. However, Amazon believes AWS will continue to perform well in a weak economic environment.

AWS has been a very consistent performer. The segment posted a 34% revenue increase in the fourth quarter of 2019, before slightly decelerating to 33% in the first quarter of 2020. That was over two years ago, and AWS is still growing in line with that trajectory.

The consistent rate of growth is rooted in the value AWS brings organizations. It frees up capital to invest more in product development so that companies can focus on their unique offerings instead of building new data centers, which ties up billions of dollars. That's the basic value cloud computing brings to a business.

Amazon is riding a wave of spending on technology infrastructure coming out of the pandemic. Companies investing in cloud services are not concerned about the state of the economy because these are long-term investments that are crucial for their competitiveness for decades to come.

How big is the cloud market?

The runway for cloud growth could stretch out for years. One sector that is starting to ramp up investment in cloud services is the government. Total federal cloud spending more than doubled over the last five years to $8.1 billion through Aug. 2021, according to Deloitte Insights, and it's still growing in 2022.

In addition to governments and non-profits that are adopting AWS, Amazon also reported signing new agreements with existing customers during the quarter, including Delta Air Lines , video game maker Riot Games, and Jefferies Financial Group .

Worldwide spending on public cloud services is expected to reach $482 billion, according to Gartner , up from $145 billion in 2017. By 2023, the public cloud services market is expected to reach nearly $600 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nD51y_0h5ok6QR00

Amazon gained one point of market share in the second quarter, according to Synergy Research, and continues to hold a large lead over competitors Microsoft and Alphabet .

AWS could generate $288 billion in annual revenue in 10 years, which assumes an annualized rate of growth of 15%. Based on AWS' current operating margin, the segment would generate $88 billion in operating profit, or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). A $3 trillion value would imply an enterprise value -to-EBIT ratio of 34, which is not unusual for a high-growth, high-margin business.

It's possible AWS could grow faster than 15% per year, which would make it easier to justify a $3 trillion future value. Either way, the estimate by Redburn analyst Alex Haissl seems reasonable on the surface, and it's enough to suggest that Amazon's shares offer compelling value at current price levels.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Jefferies Financial Group Inc., and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Amzn#Cloud Computing#Amazon Web Services#Public Cloud#Cloud Services#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
206K+
Followers
102K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy