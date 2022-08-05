Mr. Richard Leigh ‘Rick’ Pilgreen of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, he was 78 years old.

Rick was born in Birmingham, AL and was the son of the late, Oscar Sidney Pilgreen and Virginia McCombs Pilgreen. H

e was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1960-1964 and remained very close to his Navy friends throughout the rest of his life.

Rick spent 30 years as a salesman in the dairy industry and after retiring, he continued working part-time as a commercial driver. He enjoyed birdwatching, history, walking in the park with his friend Tommy and was an avid reader. Rick attended church at Pilgrim The Baptist Church.

Rick was preceded in death by his brothers, Randy Pilgreen and Michael Pilgreen.

He is survived by: Betsy Pilgreen, his wife of 45 years. Beth Pilgreen, his daughter. Steve Pilgreen, his brother. Lanie Menton and Diane Brasher, his sisters and Spicy, his “baby puppy” grand-dog.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Richard Leigh ‘Rick’ Pilgreen appeared first on Wilson County Source .