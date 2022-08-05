ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

OBITUARY: Richard Leigh ‘Rick’ Pilgreen

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Mr. Richard Leigh ‘Rick’ Pilgreen of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, he was 78 years old.

Rick was born in Birmingham, AL and was the son of the late, Oscar Sidney Pilgreen and Virginia McCombs Pilgreen. H

e was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1960-1964 and remained very close to his Navy friends throughout the rest of his life.

Rick spent 30 years as a salesman in the dairy industry and after retiring, he continued working part-time as a commercial driver. He enjoyed birdwatching, history, walking in the park with his friend Tommy and was an avid reader. Rick attended church at Pilgrim The Baptist Church.

Rick was preceded in death by his brothers, Randy Pilgreen and Michael Pilgreen.

He is survived by: Betsy Pilgreen, his wife of 45 years. Beth Pilgreen, his daughter. Steve Pilgreen, his brother. Lanie Menton and Diane Brasher, his sisters and Spicy, his “baby puppy” grand-dog.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Richard Leigh ‘Rick’ Pilgreen appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: David Martin Butler

Mr. David Martin Butler of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, he was 66 years old. David was born in Nashville, TN. He was a wonderful husband, loving father and doting grandfather. David was an entrepreneur in every way. He was happiest at his home in Florida, on the lake, cheering […] The post OBITUARY: David Martin Butler appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Kimberly King Rolman

Mrs. Kimberly King Rolman of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, she was 58 years old. She was preceded in death by her father, George King. She is survived by her husband, Michael Rolman; mother, Elizabeth King; son, Mason Rolman; and other loving family members and friends. The Memorial Service will be […] The post OBITUARY: Kimberly King Rolman appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Michael Walker Pretorius

Mr. Michael Walker Pretorius of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his father, Brian Pretorius. He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Pretorius; and golden retriever, Tres; mother, Diana Pretorius Smith (Jim); siblings, James Pretorius, Emily Pretorius Jahn (Jonathan), and […] The post OBITUARY: Michael Walker Pretorius appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Richard Wayne Wolverton

Mr. Richard Wayne Wolverton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, he was 75 years old. Rich was born in Camden, NJ and was the son of the late, Charles Wolverton and Dorothy Stites Wolverton. He was a special, kind and generous man, always wanting to play a practical joke that […] The post OBITUARY: Richard Wayne Wolverton appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Juliet, TN
State
Tennessee State
Mount Juliet, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Joyce Charlene Miller O’Neal

Joyce Charlene Miller O’Neal of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, she was 81 years old. Joyce was born in Detroit, MI and was the daughter of the late, Paul Herman Miller and Melba J. Vaughn Miller. She was a member of The Glade Church. Joyce was an avid reader and […] The post OBITUARY: Joyce Charlene Miller O’Neal appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 8, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 8 – August 14, 2022. REO Speedwagon Monday, August 8, 6:45 pm Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 8, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 8-8-9,2011: Steamy, Stormy

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor localized flooding. […] The post WEATHER: 8-8-9,2011: Steamy, Stormy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022 Friday, August 05, 2022 | 10:57am CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes ·         Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB […] The post TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#The U S Navy#Bond Memorial Chapel#Tn
Wilson County Source

Tennessee National Guard Aviators Rescued Flood Victims in Kentucky

Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued flood victims following record rainfall that overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky. Following the onset of torrential rains, five UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville and Task Force Medevac in Knoxville deployed to Eastern Kentucky to […] The post Tennessee National Guard Aviators Rescued Flood Victims in Kentucky appeared first on Wilson County Source.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wilson County Source

ZZ Top Adds New Dates to Tour Including a Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

ZZ Top added new dates to their RAW Whisky tour, and they added a stop in Middle Tennessee. Special guest Jeff Beck will join ZZ Top at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 27th.  Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 5th at 10 am. FirstBank Amphitheater shared in a social media post, “JUST ANNOUNCED: ZZ Top […] The post ZZ Top Adds New Dates to Tour Including a Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is Seeking Fields to Lease for the Upcoming 2022 Dove Season

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season. The first segment of dove season opens at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1. Landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. These fields must be available for a minimum of three priority hunt […] The post Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is Seeking Fields to Lease for the Upcoming 2022 Dove Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 8-7-8,2022: Storms Continue

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to […] The post WEATHER: 8-7-8,2022: Storms Continue appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

WEEKEND WEATHER 8-5-8, 2022: Stormy, Flooding

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 306 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-060815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 306 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to […] The post WEEKEND WEATHER 8-5-8, 2022: Stormy, Flooding appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of Americans, often leading to heart-related complications as well as […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Chipotle Mexican Grill to Open in Mt Juliet

City of Mt Juliet officials have announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Mt Juliet. Officials announced the restaurant opening via social media saying Chipotle will take the location of what used to be Schlotzsky’s at 30 Old Pleasant Grove Rd. “We are excited about this announcement and know our community will patronize their […] The post Chipotle Mexican Grill to Open in Mt Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 8-4-5,2022: Severe Pop-Ups Likely

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 343 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 343 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall […] The post WEATHER: 8-4-5,2022: Severe Pop-Ups Likely appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Attorney General Sues Walgreens for Unlawful Distribution and Sale of Opioids

Nashville – Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court for violations of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violating Tennessee’s public nuisance statute, and creating a common law public nuisance through its unlawful sale and distribution of opioids. Its failure to maintain effective controls against abuse […] The post Tennessee Attorney General Sues Walgreens for Unlawful Distribution and Sale of Opioids appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022 Friday, July 29, 2022 | 10:38am CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane […] The post TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

TDEC Awards Tennessee Tire Recycling Grant of $750K From Tire Environmental Act Program

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced a grant of $750,000 for Tennessee Tire Recycling (TTR) in Lebanon from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program. TTR, a division of Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, will provide matching funds of $914,170 and use the grant for purchasing equipment related to the hauling, collection, and transportation of […] The post TDEC Awards Tennessee Tire Recycling Grant of $750K From Tire Environmental Act Program appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy