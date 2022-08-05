Chelsea complete signing of Johanna Rytting Kaneryd from BK Hacken

Read on www.90min.com
Lauren Hemp: Euro 2022 triumph is 'only the start of the journey'
Lauren Hemp hopes the Lionesses' Euro triumph leaves a lasting legacy.
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Club America confirms transfer of Jorge Sanchez to Ajax
Club America confirmed earlier this week that Jorge Sanchez will soon be making the move to Eredivisie giants Ajax after reaching an agreement.
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Fulham eye deal for Roma winger Justin Kluivert
Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal to sign winger Justin Kluivert.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea need signings with 'input and quality'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that he is targeting further signings this transfer window to help the Blues reach a 'new level'.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Thomas Tuchel admits ageing Chelsea must prepare for 'new generation'
Thomas Tuchel admits ageing Chelsea must prepare for the future with younger signings.
Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears
Marcos Alonso's Chelsea future is in doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Everton.
Neto joins Bournemouth on 12-month deal
Neto has left Barcelona to join Bournemouth, signing a 12-month contract with the Premier League side.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham will only sign players with ‘specific characteristics’
Antonio Conte has shed light on the logic behind Tottenham's summer transfer business.
Man Utd considering move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot
Manchester United are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Amine Gouiri: Nice president responds to Real Madrid interest in striker
Nice's president has shut down talk of a bid from Real Madrid for striker Amine Gouiri.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Jorginho penalty sinks Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Everton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi asks to leave Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea, with Southampton and Borussia Dortmund among the interested clubs.
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Spurs go top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Southampton
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
