Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea need signings with 'input and quality'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that he is targeting further signings this transfer window to help the Blues reach a 'new level'.
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Jorginho penalty sinks Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Everton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea
Brentford on verge of signing Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford are close to signing Mikkel Damsgaard after agreeing a €20m fee with Sampdoria, 90min understands.
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Spurs go top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Southampton
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as late Salah equaliser saves sloppy Reds
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League.
Callum Hudson-Odoi asks to leave Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea, with Southampton and Borussia Dortmund among the interested clubs.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham will only sign players with ‘specific characteristics’
Antonio Conte has shed light on the logic behind Tottenham's summer transfer business.
Neto joins Bournemouth on 12-month deal
Neto has left Barcelona to join Bournemouth, signing a 12-month contract with the Premier League side.
Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears
Marcos Alonso's Chelsea future is in doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Everton.
Leeds remain in talks over €25m Arnaud Kalimuendo deal
Leeds continue to negotiate with PSG over Arnaud Kalimuendo.
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Cherries mark Premier League return with a win
Bournemouth won 2-0 against Aston Villa on opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Newcastle need to continue backing Eddie Howe & give him extra quality
Newcastle need to back Eddie Howe as hopes for more quality.
Alex Moreno reveals he will stay at Real Betis despite Nottingham Forest offer
Real Betis star Alex Moreno has confirmed that he will be staying at the club despite interest from abroad.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Barcelona accused of inflating TV rights sale by €150m
Barcelona have been accused of inflating their own TV rights sale by €150m.
Timo Werner agrees substantial pay cut to seal €30m RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has slashed his wages to force through a permanent move from Chelsea to RB Leipzig.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
