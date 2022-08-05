ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Farm Festival set for Saturday

By Elyse Apel
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Will Carleton Summer Farm Festival will take place at the historic Will Carleton Poorhouse.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will get the opportunity to participate in and view a wide assortment of events, from seeing antique tractors on display and tractor games, to watching presentations on the history of Hillsdale and even eating delicious historically-authentic food.

Center Adams Antique Power and Equipment Club is providing the antique tractors to help the Hillsdale County Historical Society put on the event.

At 11 a.m., there will be a Vanished Hillsdale 11th Reunion presentation on the history of Hillsdale.

Attendees will also be able to eat country stew, sweet corn and fry bread. A donation will be taken for the food.

In addition to the stew, there will also be pulled pork sandwiches, chips, soda, and ice cream available for sale at the Jerome Country Market.

The Historic General Store will have baked goods for sale and those who stop in will also have the opportunity to see a lot of historical items on display that would have been normally sold in a general store.

Local craft vendors will sell their goods at the General Store.

“We will also have an authentic 1800’s Chuck Wagon on the grounds for you to see how people traveled back then,” said a statement from the society.

The Chuck Wagon will also have a cooking demonstration of beans and biscuits to be passed out for free while supplies last.

The rest of the property, buildings, and house have all received a lot of renovations and the society recently completed its new barn on the grounds, where there will be newly-acquired historical documents on display.

The Reichhardt Family also recently donated a historic sign that will be on display for the first time at the festival.

This will all be available for attendees to view and explore.

A statement for the City of Hillsdale encouraged all residents to go check out the event.

“Take a step back in time at the historic Will Carleton Poorhouse and immerse yourself in local history,” it said, “You won't want to miss this amazing event!”

The Will Carleton Poorhouse is located at 180 N. Wolcott St., Hillsdale.

