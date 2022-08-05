Agawam Town Council OKs $691,600 for sewer line relocation

Read on www.masslive.com
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
St. John Cantius church rehab project gets Northampton Historical Commission OK
NORTHAMPTON — The city’s Historical Commission voted Monday night to support renovation plans saving former St. John Cantius church with $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funding. The Commission also agreed — as part of the same 3-0 vote — to take on the responsibility of policing future work...
Chicopee approves $1.5 million in capital spending; delivery of ambulance, trucks not expected for more than a year
CHICOPEE – City officials have agreed to spend nearly $1.5 million to make repairs to two fire stations and replace equipment, but they may not see some of the new vehicles they want to purchase for months if not years. The City Council voted on Tuesday to buy six...
Worcester roof collapse: City councilor asks for protocol, options on sheltering displaced residents
After more than 100 people were displaced following the partial collapse of the roof of 267 Mill St. in Worcester on July 15, District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has issued a request that the city manager’s office provide the council with a report on the emergency response protocol for when a building is condemned.
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)
Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
Ground Zero Flag set for ceremony Tuesday at Springfield’s 9/11 Memorial
SPRINGFIELD - The Ground Zero Flag, an American flag which flew over the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, will be exhibited at Springfield’s Sept. 11th Monument on Tuesday. A ceremony will be conducted at 11 a.m. The...
New $316 million Doherty High in Worcester 'huge step forward' in energy efficiency
WORCESTER — When the new $316 million Doherty Memorial High School is expected to be finished in two years, the building's overall energy efficiency will be a “huge step forward,” said John Odell, the city’s chief sustainability officer. Doherty’s design tops energy-efficient standards in the state’s current building code by 35.7%, Odell said. ...
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
NBC Connecticut
Town Officials Demolish Part of Enfield Square Mall
Enfield town officials have demolished part of the mall in town after it was deemed dangerous. The Enfield town manager said officials removed a dangerous wooden structure from the former Macy's after a partial roof collapse that happened last April. According to town officials, mall owners failed to comply with...
9/11 American flag unveiled for 1st time in New England at Northampton fire station, will visit Springfield Tuesday
Northampton fire and police departments hoisted a commemorative flag on Sunday dedicated to memorializing 9/11. On Tuesday, the flag is scheduled to fly at the Springfield 9/11 memorial. “This flag signifies the oath that we all swore, no matter what job or field we went in to be first responders,”...
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Hampden DA hosting counterfeit drug info session for Ludlow high school students
LUDLOW - Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will join with his Youth Advisory Counsel, first responders and medical professionals to host a free educational session on the dangers of accidental poisoning by ingesting counterfeit drugs. Gulluni’s office will partner with its Hampden County Addiction Taskforce and the town of...
iheart.com
Sarno: "It's About Saving And Creating Jobs"
The city of Springfield has awarded another round of funds from its share of the American Rescue Plan Act. Over four-million dollars this round and about fifty-million total has been earmarked for economic development, with priority given to women and minority-owned businesses. “I am proud to say that this seventh...
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
Middlefield Fair keeps hilltown traditions alive
It’s as old-time country as you would expect a Massachusetts fair to be. From livestock shows to horse, oxen and truck pulls and from an exhibitor’s hall showcasing the talents of hilltown residents to pie-eating contests and more, the Middlefield Fair opens on Friday, Aug. 12, for three days of fun.
westernmassnews.com
Road closed after pole and wires come down on Route 20 in Becket
BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Becket were called to Route 20 Sunday morning to work on a fallen electrical pole and wires. According to Becket Police, the pole and wires had come down in the area of Wade Inn Road on Route 20. There has been no word on...
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
People in Business: Aug. 8, 2022
Westfield State University president Linda Thompson has appointed LaRue A. Pierce as vice president for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. In this newly created position, Pierce will coordinate programs and initiatives to enhance the university’s commitment to “a diverse, inclusive, equitable culture, supporting the mission and values of the university and the president’s focus on a humanistic approach to learning,” a press release said. Pierce will serve as a member of president’s cabinet, the university president’s council, and liaison to internal and external constituencies.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
