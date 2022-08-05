ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Agawam Town Council OKs $691,600 for sewer line relocation

By Aprell May Munford
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Agawam, MA
Government
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
MassLive.com

Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)

Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

New $316 million Doherty High in Worcester 'huge step forward' in energy efficiency

WORCESTER — When the new $316 million Doherty Memorial High School is expected to be finished in two years, the building's overall energy efficiency will be a “huge step forward,” said John Odell, the city’s chief sustainability officer.  Doherty’s design tops energy-efficient standards in the state’s current building code by 35.7%, Odell said.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Agawam Town Council#The Town Council
NBC Connecticut

Town Officials Demolish Part of Enfield Square Mall

Enfield town officials have demolished part of the mall in town after it was deemed dangerous. The Enfield town manager said officials removed a dangerous wooden structure from the former Macy's after a partial roof collapse that happened last April. According to town officials, mall owners failed to comply with...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Sarno: "It's About Saving And Creating Jobs"

The city of Springfield has awarded another round of funds from its share of the American Rescue Plan Act. Over four-million dollars this round and about fifty-million total has been earmarked for economic development, with priority given to women and minority-owned businesses. “I am proud to say that this seventh...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Middlefield Fair keeps hilltown traditions alive

It’s as old-time country as you would expect a Massachusetts fair to be. From livestock shows to horse, oxen and truck pulls and from an exhibitor’s hall showcasing the talents of hilltown residents to pie-eating contests and more, the Middlefield Fair opens on Friday, Aug. 12, for three days of fun.
MIDDLEFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Road closed after pole and wires come down on Route 20 in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Becket were called to Route 20 Sunday morning to work on a fallen electrical pole and wires. According to Becket Police, the pole and wires had come down in the area of Wade Inn Road on Route 20. There has been no word on...
BECKET, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Aug. 8, 2022

Westfield State University president Linda Thompson has appointed LaRue A. Pierce as vice president for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. In this newly created position, Pierce will coordinate programs and initiatives to enhance the university’s commitment to “a diverse, inclusive, equitable culture, supporting the mission and values of the university and the president’s focus on a humanistic approach to learning,” a press release said. Pierce will serve as a member of president’s cabinet, the university president’s council, and liaison to internal and external constituencies.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy