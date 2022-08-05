Yankees bust Joey Gallo makes Dodgers debut

Read on www.nj.com
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter
Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Roger Maris' Son Hoping Aaron Judge Falls Short Of HR Record, 'But Wish Him The Best!'
No hard feelings, Aaron Judge -- but Roger Maris' son is making it clear to TMZ Sports he'd prefer it if his father's historic home run record was still standing at the end of this year. Of course, the Yankees superstar is on a torrid HR streak right now --...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game
It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday
Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Wild Braves, Mets Fan Fight
It wouldn't be a sporting event without at least one fight breaking out. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves played in Flushing on Saturday night and it's no secret that the two teams don't like each other. That led to a couple of fans having some words with each...
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Jimmy Vesey reportedly set to reunite with Rangers
Jimmy Vesey spent the first three seasons of his career as a member of the Rangers before bouncing around in recent years. However, it appears a return to New York is "on the horizon,' as Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that the unrestricted free agent is expected to sign with the Rangers.
