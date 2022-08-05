ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas ISD ramps up security & Lewisville's iconic fishing barges shuts down

By Connor McGovern
 3 days ago
Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year

At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
Rumble Boxing now open in Flower Mound

Rumble Boxing officially opened its Flower Mound location July 25. (Courtesy Rumble Boxing) Rumble Boxing officially opened its Flower Mound location July 25. The boxing-inspired fitness boutique combines boxing with strength training. Each class is a 45-minute, 10-round session and beginner-friendly. Rumble Boxing is located at 4351 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 500. 469-240-1862. www.rumbleboxinggym.com.
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Thousands pack AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back-to-School Kickoff

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands of families packed AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back to School Kickoff. The district gave away 10,000 backpacks and school supplies.   "[It's] nice to have resources and assistance from the community," Elijah Crumpton said.  Students also received free haircuts as well as dental, vision, and health screenings. It's the 8th year the district has put on the back-to-school drive, but parents say they are struggling more this year.  "Inflation is a fool right now," Jimea Bailey said.  The rise in inflation has caused financial stress for many families. Jimea Bailey says everything seems to break the bank. "[People...
Premier Martial Arts coming soon to Richardson

Premier Martial Arts plans to open at 3501 Custer Parkway, Ste. 216, Richardson, near the Tom Thumb grocery store. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Premier Martial Arts is planning to open a location in Richardson, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The martial arts studio will be located at 3501 Custer Parkway, Ste. 216, Richardson, near the Tom Thumb grocery store. No grand opening date has been announced, but the TDLR filing said construction is scheduled to end by the beginning of December. Premier Martial Arts has 63 locations in Texas, including a studio in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. 214-785-2115 (Lake Highlands location). www.premiermartialarts.com.
