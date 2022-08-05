Dallas ISD ramps up security & Lewisville's iconic fishing barges shuts down

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands of families packed AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back to School Kickoff. The district gave away 10,000 backpacks and school supplies. "[It's] nice to have resources and assistance from the community," Elijah Crumpton said. Students also received free haircuts as well as dental, vision, and health screenings. It's the 8th year the district has put on the back-to-school drive, but parents say they are struggling more this year. "Inflation is a fool right now," Jimea Bailey said. The rise in inflation has caused financial stress for many families. Jimea Bailey says everything seems to break the bank. "[People...

