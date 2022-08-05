Dallas ISD ramps up security & Lewisville's iconic fishing barges shuts down

Read on communityimpact.com
Plano ISD welcomes new campus leadership for 2022-23 school year
Amy Weems (left) was joined by her family when introduced as Rose Haggar Elementary School's new principal at the Aug. 2 Plano ISD board of trustees meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Plano ISD) The Plano ISD board of trustees recognized six new school principals and a new director of the Charmaine Solomon...
It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads
A man is dead from a fiery crash in east Dallas over the weekend. The victim was driving on East Grand Avenue near Tenison Park when he veered over a curb and crashed into a tree and a light pole.
Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum proposing to limit cell phone use at district's secondary schools
Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum will propose a plan to prohibit cell phone use in secondary school during the Aug. 11 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum will propose a plan to prohibit cell phone use in secondary schools during the upcoming...
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year
At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex
Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
The Most Expensive Listing In Texas Is in Bluffview, Other Dallas Homes Make The Top 10 For July
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Dallas is home to four of the most expensive active single-family home listings in the state, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is the $24.5 million mansion at 5411 Surrey Circle. It’s been on the...
Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa to open near Lakewood area of Dallas
Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa announced Aug. 1 it plans to open in the Lakeside Village Shopping Center in Dallas. (Courtesy Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa) Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa will be coming to the Lakeside Village Shopping Center in Dallas later this year. The chain's...
Rumble Boxing now open in Flower Mound
Rumble Boxing officially opened its Flower Mound location July 25. (Courtesy Rumble Boxing) Rumble Boxing officially opened its Flower Mound location July 25. The boxing-inspired fitness boutique combines boxing with strength training. Each class is a 45-minute, 10-round session and beginner-friendly. Rumble Boxing is located at 4351 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 500. 469-240-1862. www.rumbleboxinggym.com.
Former DISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa May Be Dallas’s Next Mayor
Dr. Michael Hinojosa has left Dallas ISD early once again, this time two years before his contract was up in 2024. But he says, “It’s always good to go when you can leave on your own terms,” and for him, at 65, the time is now. It’s...
Shootings, stabbings keep police in North Texas busy over the weekend
A teenage boy has died from a gunshot wound in Fort Worth. Sunday evening, the boy was found shot to death in a car driven by a relative who pulled into the parking lot of a Quik Trip along Loop 820 near Clifford Street
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Thousands pack AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back-to-School Kickoff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands of families packed AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back to School Kickoff. The district gave away 10,000 backpacks and school supplies. "[It's] nice to have resources and assistance from the community," Elijah Crumpton said. Students also received free haircuts as well as dental, vision, and health screenings. It's the 8th year the district has put on the back-to-school drive, but parents say they are struggling more this year. "Inflation is a fool right now," Jimea Bailey said. The rise in inflation has caused financial stress for many families. Jimea Bailey says everything seems to break the bank. "[People...
World largest variable diameter TBM breaks through on Dallas flood protection tunnel
The Robbins TBM is understood to be the world’s largest variable diameter TBM and completed an 11.5m diameter drive for the first 2.7km of the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Channel tunnel before converting to drive another 5.1km with a 9.9m diameter. City of Dallas government has said it is...
Texas woman ticketed for driving in HOV lane gives birth to ‘second passenger’
PLANO, Texas — A Texas woman who was ticketed in late June for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas despite arguing that her unborn baby should count as a second person has given birth. Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, posted the news of her daughter’s birth Saturday...
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
City ‘laser-focused' on downtown Rail District redevelopment in Frisco
Design features, project cost, funding sources, timeline and more details were discussed during an Aug. 2 work session. Pictured is the 4th St. Plaza. (Rendering courtesy city of Frisco) The Frisco City Council is moving forward with designs for the redevelopment projects in the downtown Rail District totaling nearly $45...
Premier Martial Arts coming soon to Richardson
Premier Martial Arts plans to open at 3501 Custer Parkway, Ste. 216, Richardson, near the Tom Thumb grocery store. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Premier Martial Arts is planning to open a location in Richardson, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The martial arts studio will be located at 3501 Custer Parkway, Ste. 216, Richardson, near the Tom Thumb grocery store. No grand opening date has been announced, but the TDLR filing said construction is scheduled to end by the beginning of December. Premier Martial Arts has 63 locations in Texas, including a studio in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. 214-785-2115 (Lake Highlands location). www.premiermartialarts.com.
