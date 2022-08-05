Former deputy Jason Tupps to stand trial again Aug. 22

Jason Tupps learned Wednesday his new trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22 in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

It will be the second trial in as many years for the former sheriff's deputy. This time, court records show he's facing charges of first-degree felony rape and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Tupps, 47, has again retained James J. Mayer III as his attorney, the same lawyer who represented him during a four-day jury trial in August 2020.

Jurors two summers ago found Tupps not guilty of six charges that included felony counts of abduction, bribery and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; and of misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, using a weapon while intoxicated and aggravated menacing.

He was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor falsification, and in September 2020 was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with all but 45 days suspended provided he complete a three-day driving intervention program, a court official said at the time.

As they did for the first case, local officials recused themselves since they all worked with Tupps while he served as a deputy.

The trial will be heard by visiting Judge Howard Hall, a retired common pleas judge from Morrow County.

The state attorney general's office appointed Drew Wood and William R. Walton II to prosecute the case.

During a hearing Wednesday, Hall explained to the attorneys how he will handle jury selection and went over procedural details of the trial. As of Thursday morning, the court reserved five days for the trial, Aug. 22-26.

Tupp's charges stem from an Aug. 28, 2021, incident, according to a Crestline Police Department report the Telegraph-Forum received through a public records request.

A woman then told a Crestline police officer she had been assaulted by Tupps, who had been drinking heavily at the time, according to the report. Because she did not feel safe, she had turned on her phone's voice recorder, and an audio recording of the incident was turned over to investigators. The incident was reported on Sept. 9, 2021.

