Delaware County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center

The Foundation for Delaware County Helps with Chester Waterfront Project
Artist rendering of a revamped public waterfront park connecting the community to the Delaware River.Image via Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County has awarded a multi-year grant to The Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County charged with the development of the Delaware County waterfront.
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business. You have come to the right place if...
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
Philadelphia’s collar counties are getting the newly-minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission previously voted...
Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner
The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will honor a company rather than a person: MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
Copy of TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County plans to promote small businesses during BMW Tournament in Wilmington
New Castle County hopes to help small businesses take advantage of PGA’s first ever tour stop in Delaware this month. The BMW Championship, part of the PGA’s FedExCup playoffs, is at Wilmington Country Club this year. The PGA’s first ever visit to Delaware is expected to draw thousands...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
Image via General Recreation Inc. The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike.
Ridley Park Natives Take Fresh Look at Menendez Brothers on Investigation Discovery
Ridley Park natives Kevin Taddei, left, and Steve McLaughlinImage via submitted photo to the Daily Times. Two Ridley Park natives are taking a fresh look at the Menendez brothers murder case in their new show, “Menendez Brothers Misjudges?” airing Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m., on Discovery, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small...
phl17.com
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink: Burger Battle nears sellout, Squisito opens in Christiana, Rosenfeld’s closes Wilmington location;
The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is nearly sold out. The event returns on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus broke my...
1,800 Fall Flights Cut at Philly Airport by American Airlines
Image via Philadelphia International Airport. Labor shortages have forced American Airlines to cut more than 1,800 domestic flights in September and October at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
visitwilmingtonde.com
Guess Who’s Back in 2022: The Wilmington, Delaware Burger Battle
The 9th back-to-annual Delaware Burger Battle returns to round out the summer on the picturesque grounds of Rockford Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Saturday before Labor Day weekend. Some of Delaware’s fiercest chefs will put their burgers on the line as they compete for fame and glory in three categories: Critic’s Choice, Alternative Burger and People’s Choice.
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more. Read on to find out more about these programs, and how West Chester based company, IT...
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
