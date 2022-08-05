Malvern Bank House of the Week: Amish-Built Colonial in Media

Read on delco.today
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The latest project is currently underway at the corner of West State Street and Mill Road. Two new apartment...
mainlinetoday.com
This Main Line Resident Redesigned Her Wynnewood Home
After years of designing offices, Stacy Thorwart took her talents to renovate her Wynnewood home. She now owns her own design firm. For most of her working life, Stacy Thorwart designed oﬃces. When she and her husband bought a Wynnewood house in need of updates, she became her own client in a new venture designing lovely, livable residential interiors. There’s seldom an ideal time for tackling a major renovation. Thorwart had a toddler and a baby on the way. The COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, creating a shortage of labor and materials. Delivery of a custom feature window was delayed, setting back the project three months. “But it was worth the wait to keep the design intact,” she says.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business. You have come to the right place if...
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
PhillyBite
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ
- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 155,200-square-foot building was once owned by Merck. The pharmaceutical giant sold it to Maguire...
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
phillyyimby.com
Exterior Work Nearly Complete at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
The tallest development in Center City is wrapping exterior construction outside while work continues inside. At 1911 Walnut Street, The Laurel Rittenhouse dominates the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by Southern Land Company, the tower stands 604 feet and 48 stories tall, with a four-story podium to the north. The skyscraper will feature 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums, along with retail space, an Equinox gym, and amenity space in the podium and on the 27th floor.
High Interest Rates, Low Supply Become a Door Slammed Shut for Some Area Home Purchasers
Nsufficient supply + high demand = ongoing difficulties in the area's residential real estate market. The rising interest rates are chilling the hot residential real estate market, both regionally and nationally. The economics of new home ownership are becoming an issue, even among affluent shoppers, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink: Burger Battle nears sellout, Squisito opens in Christiana, Rosenfeld’s closes Wilmington location;
The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is nearly sold out. The event returns on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus broke my...
travelexperta.com
Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime
When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner
The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will honor a company rather than a person: MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
phillyvoice.com
Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM
Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
