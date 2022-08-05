Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home in Which Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials

Read on montco.today
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
Image via General Recreation Inc. The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike.
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
A rendering of The Lofts at State Street. The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
Pennypacker Mills Gains StoryWalk, Where Parental and Pint-Sized Pedestrians Ponder a Plot While They Perambulate
StoryWalk, at Pennypacker Mills, Schwenksville.Image via montcopa.org. StoryWalk — a series of consecutive, narrative signs that readers encounter along a pathway — may be the recent brainchild of a Vermont developer. But as any English Major knows, the notion of storytelling while traversing a geography is centuries old (The Canterbury Tales, anyone?).
The Landenberg Store — Local Historic and Cultural Landmark for 150 Years — Up for Sale
Bill and Beth Skalish, owners of Landenberg Village, since 2005.Image via Richard Gaw, Chester County Press. The Landenberg Store has been a mainstay in the small town for the past 150 years, serving the residents through two world wars, a Great Depression, and several economic downturns, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
susquehannastyle.com
A Look at Landis Place on King
Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
Bucks County Mother Organizes a Pop-Up Consignment Shop at Oxford Valley Mall
The pop-up consignment shop is being held for four days at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. A Bucks County mother has organized a four-day pop-up consignment store at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. Tom Kretschmer wrote about the pop-up for 6ABC Action News.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Community Health & Dental Care, Pottstown, to Hold Aug. Event, Boosting Spirits and Creating Smiles
Community Health & Dental Services celebrates National Health Center Week with an Aug. 12 fair at its Pottstown location.Image via Community Health & Dental Care. Community Health & Dental Care (CHDC) is holding an Aug. 12 health fair as part of the awareness-lift behind National Health Center Week (Aug 7–13, 2022).
IN THIS ARTICLE
TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty.
Parx Casino Playing for Keeps as They Look to Secure a Multi-Story Hotel
Bensalem’s Parx Casino is looking for a jackpot as they work to secure a large hotel that would be near their popular establishment. Damon C. Williams wrote about the recent casino update for the Bucks County Courier Times. The Bensalem Township Planning Commission began looking at plans for the...
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite
Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Phila.-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of its products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: HOUSE FLOODING — SMELL OF NATURAL GAS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house at the 0 block of Citadel for a house that is flooding with water and has a smell of a natural gas leak. We will update our page should new information become available.
In Scoring the Best Area Bowling Lanes, Philadelphia Magazine’s Montco Recommendations Are a Split
Philadelphia Magazine has framed Montgomery County's bowling scene as recommendable on two fronts.Image via iStock. Philadelphia Magazine writer Laura Swartz donned proper Lysol-sprayed bowling shoes to compile her list of the best alleys in the region. Two of them, she found, are in Montgomery County.
Historical Society of Montgomery County Recreates the Childhood Joy of Exploring Attic Treasures
A set of whimsical puzzle blocks is among the curiosities to see at "Grandma's Attic" at the Historical Society of Montgomery County, NorrisImage via the Historical Society of Montgomery County a the Main Line Times & Suburban.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Boyertown Area H.S. Student Fills a Hole in His Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
300-year-old Pennsylvania home for sale
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0