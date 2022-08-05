ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Arts Montco Week, Returns for 2022 and Includes First-Ever Montco Jazz Fest

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago
Read on montco.today

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler

Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
AMBLER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College has a part-time opening for a Pa. CareerLink training and assessment coordinator. Montgomery County Community College seeks a part-time training and assessment coordinator for Blue Bell-, Norristown-, and Pottstown-related CareerLink responsibilities. This is a part-time, temporary, grant-funded position. The Training and Assessment Coordinator, CareerLink, is responsible...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pennypacker Mills Gains StoryWalk, Where Parental and Pint-Sized Pedestrians Ponder a Plot While They Perambulate

StoryWalk, at Pennypacker Mills, Schwenksville.Image via montcopa.org. StoryWalk — a series of consecutive, narrative signs that readers encounter along a pathway — may be the recent brainchild of a Vermont developer. But as any English Major knows, the notion of storytelling while traversing a geography is centuries old (The Canterbury Tales, anyone?).
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collegeville, PA
City
Norristown, PA
City
Ardmore, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Glenside, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Art Galleries#Local Life#Localevent#Arts Montco Week#Cirque Du Soleil#Rivet Canteen And#Assembly#Montco Jazz Festival#Vftcb
MONTCO.Today

Historical Society of Montgomery County Recreates the Childhood Joy of Exploring Attic Treasures

A set of whimsical puzzle blocks is among the curiosities to see at "Grandma's Attic" at the Historical Society of Montgomery County, Norristown. A visit to a grandparent’s home is magical enough for the cookies, stories, and lax rules. But the Historical Society of Montgomery County (HSMC), Norristown, has recreated one more: the chance to explore the attic. M. English peered into its current display — “Grandma’s Attic” — for the Main Line Times & Suburban.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
MONTCO.Today

Muhlenberg Program Pairing College Students with the Incarcerated in Collegeville Changes Perspectives

Sen. Bob Casey (center) at the Muhlenberg roundtable where Collegeville's Inside/Out program was discussed. As an undergrad, Muhlenberg student Rachel Liberty partook in a university program in which classwork included time with incarcerated men at SCI Phoenix, the Collegeville correctional institution formerly known as Graterford. It so changed her, she spoke on its merits to with Sen. Bob Casey at a funding roundtable. Jenny Roberts reported Liberty’s newfound advocacy in The Morning Call.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two County Businesses Connect in Rattled-Off List of Nationwide Supply-Chain Excellence

Plymouth Meeting's ECRI has recognized King of Prussia's Universal Health Services, Inc., for 2022 supply chain excellence. In an era where supply chain has almost taken on pejorative overtones, one Montco firm recognized another for its ongoing success at developing and delivering products. In the 2022 edition of the Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Awards from ECRI (Plymouth Meeting), one went to Universal Health Services, Inc., King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff

Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Conshohocken-Based ZeroEyes Receives Two Air Force Grants for Gun-Detection Technology

ZeroEyes' gun-detection software for surveillance cameras is demonstrated in a trial run with a replica gun. Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes is poised for rapid growth after receiving two grants totaling close to $2 million from the U.S. Air Force to research and develop its gun-detection technology for military use, writes Ryan Mulligan for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy