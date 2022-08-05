Arts Montco Week, Returns for 2022 and Includes First-Ever Montco Jazz Fest

Read on montco.today
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College has a part-time opening for a Pa. CareerLink training and assessment coordinator. Montgomery County Community College seeks a part-time training and assessment coordinator for Blue Bell-, Norristown-, and Pottstown-related CareerLink responsibilities. This is a part-time, temporary, grant-funded position. The Training and Assessment Coordinator, CareerLink, is responsible...
Pennypacker Mills Gains StoryWalk, Where Parental and Pint-Sized Pedestrians Ponder a Plot While They Perambulate
StoryWalk, at Pennypacker Mills, Schwenksville.Image via montcopa.org. StoryWalk — a series of consecutive, narrative signs that readers encounter along a pathway — may be the recent brainchild of a Vermont developer. But as any English Major knows, the notion of storytelling while traversing a geography is centuries old (The Canterbury Tales, anyone?).
Wealth and Power ‘a Vehicle, Not an End’ for Bryn Mawr Man Remembered for His Philanthropy
Anderson Pew.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bryn Mawr’s R. Anderson “Andy” Pew — an executive at Sun Oil, director at the Glenmede Trust Co., and celebrated philanthropist — has died at 85, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
In Scoring the Best Area Bowling Lanes, Philadelphia Magazine’s Montco Recommendations Are a Split
Philadelphia Magazine has framed Montgomery County's bowling scene as recommendable on two fronts.Image via iStock. Philadelphia Magazine writer Laura Swartz donned proper Lysol-sprayed bowling shoes to compile her list of the best alleys in the region. Two of them, she found, are in Montgomery County.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Boyertown Area H.S. Student Fills a Hole in His Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
Community Health & Dental Care, Pottstown, to Hold Aug. Event, Boosting Spirits and Creating Smiles
Community Health & Dental Services celebrates National Health Center Week with an Aug. 12 fair at its Pottstown location. Community Health & Dental Care (CHDC) is holding an Aug. 12 health fair as part of the awareness-lift behind National Health Center Week (Aug 7–13, 2022). The free event runs...
Historical Society of Montgomery County Recreates the Childhood Joy of Exploring Attic Treasures
A set of whimsical puzzle blocks is among the curiosities to see at "Grandma's Attic" at the Historical Society of Montgomery County, Norristown. A visit to a grandparent’s home is magical enough for the cookies, stories, and lax rules. But the Historical Society of Montgomery County (HSMC), Norristown, has recreated one more: the chance to explore the attic. M. English peered into its current display — “Grandma’s Attic” — for the Main Line Times & Suburban.
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
A rendering of The Lofts at State Street. The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty.
Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener
The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park. The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school, from Perkiomenville to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
Muhlenberg Program Pairing College Students with the Incarcerated in Collegeville Changes Perspectives
Sen. Bob Casey (center) at the Muhlenberg roundtable where Collegeville's Inside/Out program was discussed. As an undergrad, Muhlenberg student Rachel Liberty partook in a university program in which classwork included time with incarcerated men at SCI Phoenix, the Collegeville correctional institution formerly known as Graterford. It so changed her, she spoke on its merits to with Sen. Bob Casey at a funding roundtable. Jenny Roberts reported Liberty’s newfound advocacy in The Morning Call.
New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite
Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Phila.-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of its products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products...
Two County Businesses Connect in Rattled-Off List of Nationwide Supply-Chain Excellence
Plymouth Meeting's ECRI has recognized King of Prussia's Universal Health Services, Inc., for 2022 supply chain excellence. In an era where supply chain has almost taken on pejorative overtones, one Montco firm recognized another for its ongoing success at developing and delivering products. In the 2022 edition of the Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Awards from ECRI (Plymouth Meeting), one went to Universal Health Services, Inc., King of Prussia.
Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff
Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home in Which Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials
– The windows continue to enhance that entire side of the structure, adding a bright, airy vibe to the dining room. The kitchen has a sliding door that leads to a recently rebuilt raised porch. The from that vantage point, the vistas spread for miles. – – The finished basement has much...
Conshohocken-Based ZeroEyes Receives Two Air Force Grants for Gun-Detection Technology
ZeroEyes' gun-detection software for surveillance cameras is demonstrated in a trial run with a replica gun. Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes is poised for rapid growth after receiving two grants totaling close to $2 million from the U.S. Air Force to research and develop its gun-detection technology for military use, writes Ryan Mulligan for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
They Met at Philadelphia Airport. Now, He’s Running for President of Kenya
She was a flight attendant when she met her future husband, George Wajackoyah, in 2010 at a departure gate at Philadelphia International Airport. Meller Cheatham, an American, thought Wajackoyah was full of himself, but was intrigued that he wanted to be president of Kenya to help the lives of ordinary Kenyans, writes Michael M. Phillips for The Wall Street Journal.
