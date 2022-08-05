Arts Montco Week, Returns for 2022 and Includes First-Ever Montco Jazz Fest

A set of whimsical puzzle blocks is among the curiosities to see at "Grandma's Attic" at the Historical Society of Montgomery County, Norristown. A visit to a grandparent’s home is magical enough for the cookies, stories, and lax rules. But the Historical Society of Montgomery County (HSMC), Norristown, has recreated one more: the chance to explore the attic. M. English peered into its current display — “Grandma’s Attic” — for the Main Line Times & Suburban.

