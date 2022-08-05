Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener

Read on montco.today
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
Image via General Recreation Inc. The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike.
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
A rendering of The Lofts at State Street. The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
A historic look at Easton’s Bush & Bull department store (PHOTOS)
If the buildings around Easton’s Centre Square could talk, they would have much to say. Years before the Family Dollar store occupied its location, the Bush & Bull department store was once there.
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
Pennypacker Mills Gains StoryWalk, Where Parental and Pint-Sized Pedestrians Ponder a Plot While They Perambulate
StoryWalk, at Pennypacker Mills, Schwenksville.Image via montcopa.org. StoryWalk — a series of consecutive, narrative signs that readers encounter along a pathway — may be the recent brainchild of a Vermont developer. But as any English Major knows, the notion of storytelling while traversing a geography is centuries old (The Canterbury Tales, anyone?).
In Scoring the Best Area Bowling Lanes, Philadelphia Magazine’s Montco Recommendations Are a Split
Philadelphia Magazine has framed Montgomery County's bowling scene as recommendable on two fronts.Image via iStock. Philadelphia Magazine writer Laura Swartz donned proper Lysol-sprayed bowling shoes to compile her list of the best alleys in the region. Two of them, she found, are in Montgomery County.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek to close for bridge deck replacement
PennDOT has announced Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek in Pike Township will be closed until November for bridge deck replacement. the Lobachsville Road Bridge sits between Long Lane/Bertolet Mill Road and Oysterdale Road. The posted detour will route traffic on Oysterdale Road, PA 73/Philadelphia Pike, and Bertolet Mill Road.
Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest
Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi...
Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue
What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
Road Closure on Route 113 in Hilltown Township for Wednesday, August 10
HILLTOWN TWP, PA — A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure,...
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home in Which Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials
– The windows continue to enhance that entire side of the structure, adding a bright, airy vibe to the dining room. The kitchen has a sliding door that leads to a recently rebuilt raised porch. The from that vantage point, the vistas spread for miles. – – The finished basement has much...
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Boyertown Area H.S. Student Fills a Hole in His Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
