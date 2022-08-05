ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on montco.today

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?

HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Perkiomenville, PA
City
Schwenksville, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Schwenksville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
MONTCO.Today

Pennypacker Mills Gains StoryWalk, Where Parental and Pint-Sized Pedestrians Ponder a Plot While They Perambulate

StoryWalk, at Pennypacker Mills, Schwenksville.Image via montcopa.org. StoryWalk — a series of consecutive, narrative signs that readers encounter along a pathway — may be the recent brainchild of a Vermont developer. But as any English Major knows, the notion of storytelling while traversing a geography is centuries old (The Canterbury Tales, anyone?).
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
warminstertownship.org

Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022

The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
WARMINSTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wee#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Times Herald
Times News

Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation

Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
PALMERTON, PA
MyChesCo

Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest

Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue

What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
NAZARETH, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy