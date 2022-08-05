ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Griner trial, Kremlin says: we'll not discuss swaps in public

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that possible prisoner exchanges with the United States should not be discussed in public because if they were then they would never take place.

Speaking a day after U.S. basketball Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drugs charges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If we discuss prisoner exchanges via the press then they will never take place".

augusta
3d ago

I agree with the guilty verdict because she is guilty. I don't think there should be a prisoner swap for her. She isn't being wrongfully detained. She carried drugs hidden in her suitcase into a country knowing that's illegal. I DONT THINK THE US SHOULD TRADE AN ARMS DEALER FOR HER. WE DO NOT NEED MORE WEAPONS BEING ILLEGALLY DISTRIBUTED THROUGHOUT THE WORLD ENOUGH INNOCENT PEOPLE HAVE DIED. Leave her in Russia to serve her time.

Richard
3d ago

I think before the U.S. Government considers any kind of negotiation for her release, they should free any American citizen doing time in the United States for marijuana possession or use. How can you challenge the laws of a foreign country when you have your own citizens incarcerated for the same exact thing.😵‍💫😵

Robert Pabalan
3d ago

No exchange a drug user to a killer. Biden is playing in their hands and is completely in denial of her situation. He showing that it's ok it use sell transport drugs and lie. He has no respect to Russia or China or the Arab counties. He signs useless laws like a king. So out of touch with basic Americans and their struggles.

