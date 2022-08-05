Read on www.nme.com
Does ‘MultiVersus’ have local multiplayer?
MultiVersus is the latest party brawler to burst out of the gate, bringing together fighters from WB franchises for the ultimate multiversal showdown. You’ll be able to play as the likes of Batman, Harley Quinn and Superman, as well as characters from Steven Universe, Game of Thrones and more. Each has their own moveset and signature style, meaning each battle feel different, as unique matchups battle it out to win.
New ‘Fatal Fury’ game announced at Evo 2022
This year’s Evolution Championship Series (Evo) took place in Las Vegas over the weekend (August 5 – 7) and amongst the gaming tournaments, interviews, exhibitions and more, publisher SNK released a short video announcing a brand new Fatal Fury game. The clip, which is just 30 seconds long,...
‘Stardew Valley’ and ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ could share lore
Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has been sharing small updates on how his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, has been going. Barrone shared a rare screenshot of Haunted Chocolatier on Twitter. The screenshot shows the player character standing in a corridor within the titular haunted castle. After posting...
‘PUBG’ studio creates website for fantasy game with Darth Maul designer
PUBG: Battlegrounds developer Krafton has revealed a website with extra details on its new game based on the Korean fantasy novel series, The Bird That Drinks Tears by Lee Yeong-do. Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?. Officially being referred to as “Unannounced Project” for now, PUBG developer...
‘Halo Infinite’ August update will improve player customization
343 Industries has detailed the upcoming Halo Infinite August update, which will feature even more player customization options. Sharing in a new blog post, 343 has confirmed that Halo Infinite‘s next Drop Pod update is set to arrive on August 9 and will focus specifically on “improving the player experience,” quality of life changes, and other fan-requested features.
‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ studio says DLC will tease the franchise’s future
Developer Monolith Soft has shared a message with Japanese players about the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 whilst teasing the future of the Japanese RPG (JRPG) franchise. After the third entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise came to Nintendo Switch in July, a newly translated email penned by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 senior director Tetsuya Takahashi thanked players for their support and teased what they can expect going forward (via Nintendo Everything).
‘Street Fighter 6’ reveals new fighter Kimberly and the return of Juri
A new trailer for Capcom‘s upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6 has revealed that Street Fighter 4 brawler Juri will make a return, along with a new fighter called Kimberly. The trailer was shared at Evo 2022’s Street Fighter 5 Grand Finals, and details two new additions to the...
YouTube to host an interactive stream with ‘Among Us’, ‘Fall Guys’ and more
YouTube has announced a new show called YouTube: Game On airing later this month, and it will be a live experience that lets viewers interact with the games and creators on stream. Announced today (August 8), YouTube: Game on “is a live experience that lets you interact with your favourite...
Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London
Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
John Marston’s voice actor says ‘Red Dead Redemption’ remake “would be awesome”
The voice actor who brought John Marston to life in Red Dead Redemption has said he “would love” a remake to happen, although he doesn’t know if it is currently being worked on. Speaking to YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming, (via GamesRadar) Rob Wiethoff was asked whether he...
FIFA・
‘FIFA 23’ will improve matchday experience with better crowds and flashier replays
EA has revealed the new matchday experience planned for FIFA 23, which will include HyperMotion2 replays, realistic crowds and more. In a new seven-minute trailer posted by EA, content creator ShaunaGames (via VGC) spoke to FIFA presentation producer Adriano Negri about the pre-match experience, including the introduction of “quick-cutting, fast-paced cinematic language and elements” to create introduction videos on par with “any high-end sports broadcaster.”
FIFA・
Yeah Yeah Yeahs share snippet of new single ‘Burning’ ahead of its release this week
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a snippet of their new single ‘Burning’ ahead of its release later this week. The band confirmed in a post that the song will arrive this Wednesday (August 10). They also shared a roughly 10 second preview of the song, which features a heavily distorted guitar riff over a piano sequence.
All MONSTA X members except I.M renew contracts with Starship Entertainment
Five of six MONSTA X members have renewed their contracts with longtime agency Starship Entertainment. Today (August 8), Starship Entertainment announced via the group’s official fan cafe site that all MONSTA X members apart from rapper I.M have renewed their contracts with the agency. However, I.M will continue remain a part of the group.
Rival Schools announce deluxe reissue of ‘United By Fate’, share new version of ‘Holding Sand’
Rival Schools have announced a deluxe reissue of debut album ‘United By Fate’ and shared an acoustic version of ‘Holding Sand’ – check it out below. Originally released in August 2001, the deluxe anniversary edition of ‘United By Fate’ will feature the original 13 songs remastered for vinyl alongside every official ‘United By Fate’ B-side, all of Rival Schools’ tracks from their split with Onelinedrawing (never before released on vinyl), and an acoustic take on ‘Holding Sand’, which can be heard below.
‘Splatoon 3’ Direct announced by Nintendo for this week
Nintendo has announced a Direct showcase for Splatoon 3 today (August 8) that’s set to air later this week. Taking to twitter, Nintendo has confirmed that a Splatoon 3 Direct will take place on August 10 at 2PM (UK time) / 3PM CEST / 6AM PT / 9AM ET.
Modder plays ‘Final Fantasy 14’ with a book and pencil
Final Fantasy 14 modder SuperLouis64 has found yet another creative way to play the massively multiplayer online game (MMO). During a recent Twitch stream on August 7, SuperLouis64 presented his brand new modded controller, an oversized book and a pencil, which he then used to play Final Fantasy 14 (via GamesRadar).
‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ to get current-gen release and rollback netcode
Bandai Namco has announced that Dragon Ball FighterZ will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles alongside a rollback netcode update. Announced during the annual fighting game tournament Evo 2022 (August 5 to 7), it was confirmed that alongside a current-gen release which is now in development, Dragon Ball FighterZ, as well as Samurai Shodown, will be getting rollback netcode.
Watch FELIP perform ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ with a full band
FELIP, also known as Ken from Filipino pop group SB19, recently performed live renditions of his solo singles ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ in a full band arrangement. Captured by SUPERIOR SON and released on YouTube on 4 August, the performance features FELIP performing the tracks with his live band, which consist of guitarist Kris Malana, drummer Ken Umahon, keyboardist Ryan Girado, and bassist Sam de Leon. Watch the intimate performance below:
Xbox reveals special controller that “sings” BTS, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg collab ‘Bad Decisions’
Xbox has revealed itself as the latest corporate entity to be recruited into the BTS Army, unveiling a special edition controller that “sings” their new joint with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, ‘Bad Decisions’. The controller – which is fully compatible with the Xbox suite of...
Watch the official first trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ season six
The first trailer for season six of Rick and Morty has dropped – watch it below. Though it’s only 30 seconds long, the “extended promo” (shared on August 6) packs in a lot of action and raises exciting questions for fans as to the adventures ahead.
