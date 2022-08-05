Salary by education level: Which degrees can help you earn the most money?

Read on www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
Looking to score additional cash? These 10 jobs are more likely to see a salary increase, data shows.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re thinking about asking for a bump in your salary, some jobs are more likely to get a bigger paycheck. Finder.com analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to uncover the careers most likely to provide pay increases, which was then organized by data journalism website Stacker.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Keeping children healthy: Staten Island health experts urge parents to say up-to-date on kids’ vaccinations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the mind of New York City health officials and parents alike, Staten Island parents should not allow the pandemic to force their children’s critical preventative care to the back burner, pediatricians warn. And as the 2022-23 school...
H.E.A.L.T.H. for Youths holds 2nd Annual Community Health Fair in Skyline Community Garden
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island got a little healthier Sunday as H.E.A.L.T.H. for Youths held its Second Annual Community Health Fair in New Brighton’s Skyline Community Garden. The nonprofit organization, founded by Heather Butts, distributed healthy foods and recipes to promote health and nutritious diets. “It’s very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JP Morgan Chase opens Staten Island’s first ‘community-focused’ branch
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of its $30 billion commitment to racial equity -- an effort to drive inclusive economic growth among Black, Hispanic and Latino communities -- JPMorgan Chase recently announced the launch of its first community-focused branch in Stapleton and the hire of a Staten Island resident who will focus on the key drivers of closing the racial wealth gap.
Malliotakis: Congestion pricing is unproven, ineffective and costly for New Yorkers (opinion)
For the past three years, New Yorkers have suffered under arbitrary lockdowns and unfair mandates. Many lost their jobs, and have been struggling to afford gas, basic necessities, rent, and utilities due to skyrocketing inflation caused by irresponsible spending and government handouts. To say Americans are struggling to get by, especially in high-taxed, poorly managed states like New York - would be a massive understatement.
S.I. North Shore to be focus of NYC ‘smart’ composting program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The North Shore of Staten Island will be a focus of an expanded, city-run composting program. City officials will be sighting 250 new “smart” composting bins around the five boroughs with an emphasis on certain areas, including the northern part of Staten Island, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office. Earlier in the year, the city said it would only distribute 100 of the composting bins.
Power generator activated after outage impacting 1K homes hits South Shore, says official
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An industrial generator has been activated in Rossville after a power outage in the area affected more than 1,000 homes Monday afternoon, said an official. Con Edison’s outage map indicated around 1,100 customers near Correll Avenue and Veterans Road East were affected by the outage at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pokey Awards: This Staten Island bus travels at an average speed of 8 mph
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The S48 has once again been named the slowest bus on Staten Island. The annual Pokey Awards for the slowest bus routes in New York City, given by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and Transit Center, were announced on Monday, naming the S48 Staten Island’s slowest bus.
Climate change can aggravate more than half of known human pathogens, says study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The warming of the Earth can trigger cascading hazards that aggravate more than half of known human pathogens, scientists uncovered in a new study. The research, published in the journal “Nature Climate Change,” discovered 58% of infectious diseases have been affected by threats related to climate change, including heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
These top-rated coolers are priced just right
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost the end of the summer season, which means the price of coolers are headed down. Today’s premium coolers are not the soft lunch boxes of generations past, but rather, premium coolers of superior strength, lightweight construction, antimicrobial powers, and durability. With those, come premium pricing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
Donated wedding helps ease heartache as Staten Island man, 34, undergoes treatment for terminal brain cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Next week, Michelle Narducci-Aubry and Andrew Aubry will celebrate their marriage in front of their closest relatives and friends. The road to tie the knot has been extremely difficult for the loving couple. When Narducci-Aubry first saw Aubry while they lived in the same apartment...
7 historic American battlefields worth visiting: A guide for tourists
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What has become of the sites where America waged its most important campaigns of war within the United States?. The historically significant battlefields of American History have changed through the years, now have thriving tourist industries, and many are within a few hours drive of New York City.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gilda R. Russonello, 94, Vero Beach, Fla., died Monday. Born in New Haven, Conn., she married Dominick Chirafisi in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. When her husband died in 2008, she devoted her time to Rotary International and to Gift of Life 7230. In 2012, she married William (Bill) Russonello and the couple moved to Vero Beach. Russonello convinced her to enter the 2014 Ms. Senior Florida Pageant, and she had a fun time competing and being on stage again at age 86. She didn’t become Ms. Senior Florida 2014, but she won a trophy for Best Philosophy of Life.
What are Staten Island’s top 10 tourist attractions?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When people talk about visiting New York City’s tourist attractions, most people immediately think of Manhattan. While Manhattan has the lion’s share of tourist attractions, Staten Island is rich with museums, parks and cultural institutions that bring thousands of people across the harbor or over the bridge every year.
Heat wave extended on Staten Island. Temperatures could feel like 101 degrees.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Oppressive heat and humidity across New York City will continue through the first two days of the workweek, according to local forecasters. The National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory, which took effect Saturday, through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values could reach 101 degrees...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Beautiful Colonial home’ in Westerleigh selling for $998K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This two-family Colonial home on 643 College Ave., Westerleigh is selling for $998K. The listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service SIBOR.com mentions that this 1930, two-family home is being used as a single-family house, and “offers so much to potential homeowners”. One is...
Bridging Two Worlds: A dream comes true for Arrochar resident who researched her Italian roots | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — It is...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0