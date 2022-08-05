Salary by education level: Which degrees can help you earn the most money?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gilda R. Russonello, 94, Vero Beach, Fla., died Monday. Born in New Haven, Conn., she married Dominick Chirafisi in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. When her husband died in 2008, she devoted her time to Rotary International and to Gift of Life 7230. In 2012, she married William (Bill) Russonello and the couple moved to Vero Beach. Russonello convinced her to enter the 2014 Ms. Senior Florida Pageant, and she had a fun time competing and being on stage again at age 86. She didn’t become Ms. Senior Florida 2014, but she won a trophy for Best Philosophy of Life.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO