We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
If your internet connection stops when the mobile hotspot is turned on, then this post may be able to help you. There are several reasons why Windows 11/10 PC stops the internet connection right after turning on the mobile hotspot. This article elaborates on most common situations so you can relate them to your scenario and troubleshoot the issue within moments.
From designing the robot to 3D printing we show you the tools and talk you through the steps to build a Raspberry Pi robot.
It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.
Developers or those of you interested in learning more about the Deep Learning Accelerator on NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin mini PC will be pleased to know that NVIDIA has published a new article over on its technical blog providing an overview of the Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) when used with the Jetson system that combines a CPU and GPU into a single module. Providing developers with an expansive NVIDIA software stack in a small, low-power package that can be deployed at the edge.
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
Enjoy a seriously powerful gadget, the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It gives you not only the power it need but also the speed you want, running on OxygenOS. Moreover, its AI-powered smart charging feature can give you a full day’s worth of power in only 10 minutes! Additionally, its 3D Cooling System 2.0 uses an ultra-thin vapor cooling system and cryo-velocity technology. Moreover, its 125W SUPERVOOC battery has a 4,800 mAh capacity and provides super fast and super safe charging. Furthermore, its 16 GB RAM has an Always Alive feature that lets you keep more than 35 active apps open in the background—simultaneously. Say goodbye to lag with its improved CPU and memory management technology. Designed to let you game with ease and multitask like a pro, it also has a 360° Antenna system and Smart Link technology.
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Microsoft has today rolled out its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel enabling developers and those interested a preview at what you can expect to be coming to the Windows operating system in the near future. The latest release includes the introduction of the new Game Pass Widget together with a wealth of enhancements, tweaks and fixes.
Our world now is filled with QR codes. While some of its more common uses like scanning to make online payments are privy to most people, one can also use them to connect to an active Wi-Fi network. In this article, we will be discussing how you can connect to a Wi-Fi connection using its QR Code on Windows 11/101.
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
If you do not want to use smart cards on BitLocker removable data drives in Windows 11/10 PC, you can follow this guide minutely. Here is how you can prevent users from using smart cards on BitLocker removable drives in Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC using Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor.
OWC has this week introduced its new Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD drive offering storage up to 4 TB in size. Compatible with both Mac and PC systems the portable drive is Bus-powered and requires no AC adapter and features a heat-dissipating charcoal gray aluminum housing that is IP67 rated.
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
DJI has just rolled out the latest version of its Mimo smartphone app for Android and iOS devices. While the update is focused primarily on fixing minor issues and optimizing the overall app quality, Mimo is now formally bidding adieu to Android 7 and iOS 11. Like many other apps,...
Oppo is launching a new Android smartphone in India, the Oppo A77 4G and the handset comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 269PPI. The new Oppo A77 4G smartphone comes with a MediaTek helio G35 mobile processor and...
As well to the new OnePlus 10T smartphone, OnePlus also revealed their new mobile OS, OxygenOS 13 and this will bring a wide range of new features to their smartphones. The video below gives us an idea about the design and some of the features in the next major release of the OnePlus mobile OS.
The ultimate travel connectivity companion. I’ve got a bit of a travel streak in me, but much as I might fashion myself as the next Ernest Shackleton, reliable data connectivity has kept me on track everywhere. From Brunei’s jungles to the Carpathian mountains and even at the Chernobyl exclusion zone, I’ve struggled but usually managed to find cellular connectivity to check up on local sights, post a check-in on Foursquare (remember that?) or have a link to emergency services. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to any seasoned traveler that hopping around for a local SIM is the first thing I used to do after landing at an airport. But the humble eSIM has made that a thing of the past.
Garmin introduced a new update for Instinct 2 series on its Beta Program, barely leaving any time for the dust to settle following the release of Beta version 9.13. To recap, Beta version 9.13 rolled numerous Alpha software changes into one update. Specifically, the update contained a 40-strong changelog from Beta version 8.64 that arrived a few months ago.
The Reolink Go PT Plus is a solar-powered, cellular-connected outdoor security camera with robust features and great reliability. During the construction of our new home, we wanted to capture video of its ongoing progress and have the ability to watch a live stream of the site. While there are many battery-powered cameras available, this use case also requires the camera to have cellular data connectivity.
