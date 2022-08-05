ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Degrain (DGRN) is the best investment of 2022 and will overtake Apecoin (APE) and Avalanche (AVAX) in 2023

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 3 days ago
NEWSBTC

Analysts Predicts Bitcoin Will Plunge Shortly But Suggest Buy Bitcoin

It is no secret that many cryptos have been experiencing a price plunge. As of June 18, the price of the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to about $17,622. This data was taken from Binance. Since then, there have been several conversations as to whether or not that price will be the lowest for the asset.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Unseated From No. 10 Spot In Rankings – Can DOGE Stay Relevant?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been recently pushed aside by Polkadot (DOT) from the top cryptocurrencies list as it is now the 11th biggest crypto in terms of market cap. DOGE’s market value is currently at $9.28 billion after it sadly had to let go of its position which is now held by Polkadot with a market value of $9.62 billion.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

What Would Be The Ethereum Merge Impact On Cryptocurrency Miners

Miners of both Bitcoin and Ethereum are still thriving regardless of the crypto winter. The revenue generated by Ethereum miners surpasses that of Bitcoin miners, according to the 2022 record. The growth of the miners is quite surprising given the increase in the cost of electricity. But all that might...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Has Bitcoin Price Found Support At A Decade-Long Trend Line?

After a volatile first half, Bitcoin price action has been grinding sideways, seeking to find some type of reliable support. Although there has yet to be a clear sign of a reversal, the top cryptocurrency by market cap might have finally found support at a ten-year-long trend line. Complicated Technical...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Mehracki (MKI) And Solana (SOL) – What Are The Similarities Between These Tokens?

The cryptocurrency world is huge, with various kinds of cryptocurrency assets. Since the first-ever Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created, a thousand more cryptocurrencies have emerged, with many more being launched daily. There are different categories for these crypto assets. We have tokens, cryptocurrency coins, stable coins, Non-Fungible Tokens, Initial Coin Offerings,...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Cardano Price Moves Above $0.50, Is The Price Ready For Breakout?

Cardano price is currently trading slightly above $0.50, price of the asset has been consolidating over the past few days. ADA has been struggling below the immediate resistance level. The coin has attempted to flash a break-out couple of times but it was met with the bears each time. Since...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

CryptoDickbutts NFTs Erect Nearly 700% In Daily Sales Volume

CryptoDickButts (CDB) floor price has skyrocketed with the overwhelming support from popular influencers. CDB soared on Sunday, outpacing other well-known NFT collectibles with significant volume. CDB was able to land the 6th spot for the largest daily trading volume for NFTs on OpenSea. As of this writing, CryptoDickbutts has soared...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whale Exchange Inflows Remain Down

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whale exchange inflows have remained down after hitting a local peak a while back, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Whales Aren’t Sending Many Coins To Exchanges Right Now. As pointed out by an analyst...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Market Sentiment Holds Steady As Bitcoin Aims For $24,000

Bitcoin has been holding steady over the weekend. The cryptocurrency had been able to beat the $24,000 mark last week but had retraced downward not long after. However, this retracement has not had too much of a negative impact on the sentiment toward the digital asset. As bitcoin has started upwards once more, the market sentiment has been incredibly strong.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA- Ethereum Price struggles To Breakout – Eyes $2,000

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has struggled to break out of a range against Tether (USDT) after being rejected from key resistance. Ethereum price has seen a relief bounce, with Bitcoin (BTC) rallying after closing the weekly candle with bullish sentiment from a daily low of $23,000 to a region of $24,100 in the early hours. (Data feeds from Binance)
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Solana Price Caught In Consolidation, Unable To Break Past The $40 Level

Solana price has been trading laterally as the altcoin has not been able to move past the $40 price mark. The altcoin has experienced a blow recently as thousands of wallets were drained of their assets owing to an exploit. The latest exploit had allowed hackers to drain the funds using private keys.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Drive into metaverse: Alibaba and SAIC-backed EV brand IM Motors opens IM Valley to further embrace blockchain tech

IM Motors, the high-end intelligent pure electric vehicle brand backed by Chinese largest automaker SAIC and e-commerce giant Alibaba, announces it will officially launch its Drive-to-Earn Reward Scheme while Mileage Mining mode will start on August 7, 2022 for IM Valley, a metaverse built for its car owners to earn digital “Stones” as they drive. It indicates the completion of IM Motors’ Customer Share Option Plan, or CSOP, an initiative to bring the power of data back to its owner with rewards and incentives in real life.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

The Next Bullish Wave in Crypto Could Generate Huge Profits for Uniglo (GLO), Fantom (FTM), and Optimism (OP)

Since the great crypto crash last May, investors have been waiting on the next bullish wave that could finally sweep the market away from the hold of the bear. With crypto giants such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) appearing to indicate a steady upward motion, analysts say that the next wave is definitely close. When that time comes, the entire cryptocurrency market will rise with the ride. However, Uniglo (GLO), Fantom (FTM), and Optimism (OP) are expected to far exceed the profits that other cryptos could generate.
STOCKS

