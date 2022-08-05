Read on www.lancasterfarming.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
lebtown.com
USAF vet, former drag racer gets honored with parade of cars at Lebanon VAMC
Jerry Loeb’s love of cars bloomed even before he was old enough to drive. The U.S. Air Force veteran began working on cars before he even got his license, and once that happened, he put the proverbial – and literal – pedal to the metal as a drag racer and kept it there.
Gas war in Dauphin County drives price down to $3.79
Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week. “It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going […]
lebtown.com
Redevelopment authority will renovate Cleona building for senior housing
A $700,000 HOME grant received by the Lebanon County Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) will allow the agency to renovate the first floor of its Cleona property into six affordable housing units for senior citizens. The property is located along Route 422 at 137 W. Penn Avenue. “This will allow us to...
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
abc27.com
This York County home has its own ‘beach’
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get. This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy...
abc27.com
India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s new way to prevent illegal dumping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Public Works spent Friday morning cleaning up the streets, and now they are working on a plan to stop illegal dumping in its tracks. Crews were at several locations, including Woodbine and Maclay and parts of 6th and Herr Streets, where the city says they see lots of illegal trash dumping around this time of year.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (July 16 to July 31)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Jolynne K. Strobel to Renee L. Hunter for $145,000. Andrew T. and Cathy W. Stewart to Clinton D. Bretzius, Alyssa M. Boger for $485,000. 158 Airport Road. Hector N. and Jescenia Marrero to Anthony Spangler, Erin Barton for $335,000.
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River
Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
Harrisburg holds ‘Candles on the Water’ event to promote end to use of nuclear weapons
The annual “Candles on the Water” event, held to remember the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, took place Sunday evening at Market Square Presbyterian Church, 20 S. 2nd St., in Harrisburg. It was followed by a silent procession to the Susquehanna Riverwalk where participants floated...
Wellspan reports highlight behavioral determinants of poor health
Wellspan Health has released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment and its 2023–2025 Community Health Improvement Plan. The reports detail health trends in South Central Pennsylvania including Adams County, and highlight the concerns of doctors, patients, and community members. The reports indicate that although individual health behaviors including tobacco...
Lancaster Farming
Penn State Flower Trials Put Pretty on a Pedestal
MANHEIM, Pa. — One of Penn State’s most colorful events, the Flower Trials Field Day, took place Thursday, July 28, at the university’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, near Manheim, Lancaster County. Nearly 1,000 flowers and other ornamental plants were on display in pots, in plots...
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Ukrainian college student fighting to stay in Midstate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Ukrainian college student is one of just a few who made it out of the country and to the U.S. Now, he’s living in the Midstate, but his future is still uncertain. Maksym “Max” Lyshchuk arrived in the states from Ukraine back in June. He is working to start […]
