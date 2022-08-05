ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

abc27 News

Gas war in Dauphin County drives price down to $3.79

Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week. “It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

This York County home has its own ‘beach’

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get. This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg’s new way to prevent illegal dumping

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Public Works spent Friday morning cleaning up the streets, and now they are working on a plan to stop illegal dumping in its tracks. Crews were at several locations, including Woodbine and Maclay and parts of 6th and Herr Streets, where the city says they see lots of illegal trash dumping around this time of year.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
lebtown.com

Lebanon County real estate transfers (July 16 to July 31)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Jolynne K. Strobel to Renee L. Hunter for $145,000. Andrew T. and Cathy W. Stewart to Clinton D. Bretzius, Alyssa M. Boger for $485,000. 158 Airport Road. Hector N. and Jescenia Marrero to Anthony Spangler, Erin Barton for $335,000.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River

Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Penn State Flower Trials Put Pretty on a Pedestal

MANHEIM, Pa. — One of Penn State’s most colorful events, the Flower Trials Field Day, took place Thursday, July 28, at the university’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, near Manheim, Lancaster County. Nearly 1,000 flowers and other ornamental plants were on display in pots, in plots...
MANHEIM, PA

