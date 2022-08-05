Penn State subscriber mailbag: Who will be more valuable, Yurcich or Diaz? First-year Lions who could shine

For the first time in six years, the Penn State football program will go into a fall season unranked in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions were receiving votes in the poll released on Monday and with 246 points came 11 points shy of No. 25 Houston. Only Iowa received more votes (248) among unranked teams in a top-25 headlined by No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO