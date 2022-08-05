Penn State subscriber mailbag: Who will be more valuable, Yurcich or Diaz? First-year Lions who could shine

Read on www.pennlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State QB Sean Clifford worked ‘like a maniac’ in offseason; Manny Diaz talks Linebacker U expectations, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s thoughts on quarterback Sean Clifford and an update on one of the Lions’ most important position battles for the 2022 season. Clifford has made a series of big moves in the offseason, most of which have...
Trautwein recalls physical Florida OL he captained under Meyer, implies PSU unit needs same template | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Media days are notable occasions at Penn State because they are one of a small handful of occasions during which position coaches are officially available to reporters. On Saturday, among others, that meant Phil Trautwein. And he wore an understandably stern expression most of his 20...
Penn State is unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll for the first time since 2016
For the first time in six years, the Penn State football program will go into a fall season unranked in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions were receiving votes in the poll released on Monday and with 246 points came 11 points shy of No. 25 Houston. Only Iowa received more votes (248) among unranked teams in a top-25 headlined by No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame.
Hollidaysburg opens Little League regional tourney with win
Chase Link and Caleb Detrick had two hits apiece and Link threw four effective innings out of the bullpen as Hollidaysburg opened Little League play in the mid-Atlantic region Sunday with a 7-3 victory over Washington DC - Northwest Washington. Hollidaysburg, the Pennsylvania representative, will play a second-round game Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little League World Series to look like it did before pandemic except for 4 more teams
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – The Little League World Series returns to normalcy for the first time in three years but there will be a number of changes. The biggest one as the series marks its 75th year is the expansion to 20 teams. Two U.S. teams and two international teams have been added.
Trying to stay cool? Check out these nearby cooling centers to help bring heat relief
Senior centers, libraries, churches, and other community spaces are offering cooling centers to protect the most vulnerable people from this week’s stifling hot weather. National Weather Service meteorologist, Charles Ross said Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York county will be under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0