Here’s a cool chocolate treat you can only find in Hershey: Best Eats

Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
phl17.com
Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.
abc27.com
Sit back and relax – It’s so hot the wasps are tired
York County (WHTM) – Even the wasps are looking a bit sluggish. These common paper wasps (Polistes exclamans) are still going about their business, but they don’t seem to be moving as quickly as usual. Temperatures in the upper nineties can make wasps thirsty and uncomfortable, just like humans. So, in their wasp wisdom, it looks like they’re slowing down a little.
travelexperta.com
Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime
When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
A much-loved comfort food in PA, whoopie pies are celebrating a sweet century
At least five states, including Pennsylvania, claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie.
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
Lancaster Farming
Penn State Flower Trials Put Pretty on a Pedestal
MANHEIM, Pa. — One of Penn State’s most colorful events, the Flower Trials Field Day, took place Thursday, July 28, at the university’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, near Manheim, Lancaster County. Nearly 1,000 flowers and other ornamental plants were on display in pots, in plots...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
WGAL
Food cart workers try to stay cool
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees on Thursday, it's not easy to be working outside. It's even more difficult when you're working at a food truck. That's what the cooks inside Marsico's Taste of Italy food cart, located in Harrisburg, are dealing with. They're...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Trying to stay cool? Check out these nearby cooling centers to help bring heat relief
Senior centers, libraries, churches, and other community spaces are offering cooling centers to protect the most vulnerable people from this week’s stifling hot weather. National Weather Service meteorologist, Charles Ross said Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York county will be under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.
A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
School opening plans; Santana show; Penn State media days: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 90; Low: 73. Partly sunny. COVID & school: The coronavirus is still around, but closings and remote learning of the recent past seem unlikely as Pennsylvania schools prepare to open. Fatal fire: Ten people, including children and grandchildren of one of the responding firefighters, died in a house fire...
PhillyBite
The Chocolatier Restaurant and Bar in Hershey Pa
The chocolatier restaurant and bar in Hershey pa is a full-service chocolate shop featuring an impressive display of Hersheypark rides. Located on the second floor of the Hersheypark supply shop, the shop is open daily without an admission ticket. To enjoy a meal, book a table online. You can find more information on the restaurant's website. Here are some things to keep in mind before you visit.
abc27.com
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
Some of the 4,000 beagles from research center land at central Pa. shelter: Here’s how you can adopt them
Adams County SPCA, located at 11 Goldenville Road in Gettysburg, announced on its Facebook page that it now has 30 of the beagles that were recently evacuated from a breeding facility in Virginia available for adoption. Federal officials filed suit against the Envigo RMS facility in Cumberland County, Va., in...
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Turkey Hill in Lancaster County
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — APowerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Wednesday's drawing, 9-21-56-57-66, and...
York County horse rescue struggles to stay on the saddle through inflation
YORK, Pa. — Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township is in dire straits. “COVID and the economy have hit us really hard here at the rescue with funding," Director Kelly Smith said. "And we are now into our savings.”. Since the onset of the pandemic donations and the...
WGAL
Feels like 100 today, more heat tomorrow
A heat advisory is now in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties. In these areas, highs in the low 90s will combine with dew points in the low 70s, making it feel like 100 degrees. Today will be the seventh consecutive day with highs in the 90s. Along...
PennLive.com
